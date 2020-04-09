Deceit Double XP Update Is Live, Easter Weekend

A new patch went live for Deceit on PC (Steam). With this Deceit Double XP Update, you will find that the devs introduces a Double XP Weekend running from 12pm UTC Friday 10th to 12pm UTC Monday 13th; and they made various bug fixes, and loads of general improvements and adjustments to the game. They also added a hideable interface on login to further explain the Easter Event.

Deceit is a first-person multiplayer, where players will wake up in a madhouse accompanied by other characters while trying to find out which users are infected by a mysterious virus. The infected will try to go unnoticed, while the others must know what to look for and where. This is developed on CryEngine 5. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Deceit Double XP Update.

The random selection logic for picking players to be Infected has been updated. In this update we resolved an issue causing some players, especially in parties, to occasionally be heavily unlikely to be Infected. We have also improved the formula we used for randomisation.

Increased the number of Easter Points you earn from collecting Easter Eggs in-game.

Added a hideable interface on login to further explain the Easter Event.

Hid the Easter Event story progress on the Main Menu for those who don’t own the Event Pass thanks to this Deceit patch.

Updated the Easter Event interfaces to improve clarity around the Event Stash. For those that are unsure, the Event Stash is automatically added to your Easter Points upon purchase. Afterwards, any points added to your Stash are also automatically added to your Points.

Infected players in Terror Form are now able to destroy levers by swiping at them.

Added some temporary extra information within the Loot Booth to further clarify the change in last week’s update thanks to this Deceit patch. This most notably highlights that players will now earn 3 rewards per game and that the odds of finding rarer items have been increased.

Added support for navigating the profile, including the cosmetics, with your keyboard.

The chance of receiving Loot Booth Tokens as rewards from challenges has been altered to happen less often. This was an intended change for last week’s update but didn’t get released as expected. We’re aware of feedback related to the recent changes around receiving tokens and will soon be discussing ways in which players can earn more through play.

Here you will find the complete list of Deceit Double XP Update patch notes. I remind you that Baseline’s Deceit released on March 3, 2017 for PC.