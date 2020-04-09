Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Has Been Viewed More Than 50 Million Times

CD Projekt RED has stated that the Cyberpunk 2077 trailer that they debuted at E3 last year has been viewed over 50 million times since that day, among many other things that marked out a very successful year for the studio. This is according to the studio’s yearly management report, released today.

While Cyberpunk 2077 had previously gotten an actual debut trailer at E3 2018, which touched off a lot of excitement on its own, the E3 2019 trailer gave us a much better look at what we’d be experiencing in Night City when the game finally came out.

Alongside showing off the various modifications and skills that you might be able to exhibit in the game, CD Projekt RED also revealed that we would have a celebrity guest star inside of our head in the form of Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves.

Considering that Cyberpunk 2077 is only a few months away from release since it got delayed to September, it’s good that CD Projekt RED is taking note of just how popular that Cyberpunk 2077 trailer really was. However, the trailer isn’t the only thing the game has going for it.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already won over 200 awards and accolades from E3 and 23 other shows in the later half of 2019 before even being released. Considering how well The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt did when it released, and with how long Cyberpunk has been in development, this may be CD Projekt RED’s best game yet.

Even so, we likely won’t get a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer until the game is already close to coming out, especially since there won’t be an E3 this year on account of the coronavirus. We still haven’t gotten that much gameplay either, only a few small clips that have either been officially released by the press or by the studio itself.

Either way, Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming out on the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on September 17 of this year.