BeamNG.drive Update 0.19 Released, Cherrier FCV Platform

A brand new patch released for BeamNG.drive on PC (Steam). With BeamNG.drive Update 0.19, the developers introduces the Cherrier FCV platform launched with Vivace and Tograc models; a small Island renovation with a complete overhaul of the map’s appearance and improved road layout; ambient sound system improvements for better directionality, sound bank loading logic, and underwater sound ambiance; and Part 1 of the new Driving Dynamics system.

Realistic driving and physics go hand in hand at BeamNG.drive. The possibilities of play provided by the production offer the possibility of doing all kinds of crazy things behind the wheel without taking the car out of the parking lot. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding BeamNG.drive Update 0.19.

Cherrier FCV platform: Cherrier Vivace and Tograc models and associated variations released, including: Racetrack, Rallycross, Hillclimb, Electric, Gendarmerie, and Polizia.

Gavril Burnside: Added race front disc brake part.

Gavril Bluebuck: Added race front disc brake part, switched radiator to heavy duty version on 423 Sport (M) config.

Ibishu Covet: Improved rally coilovers with hydraulic bump stop, tweaked stage 2 turbo for better responsiveness.

ETK 800 Series: Suspension geometry reworked.

ETK-K Series: Suspension geometry reworked thanks to this BeamNG.drive patch.

ETK-I Series: Front suspension geometry reworked, improved rally coilovers, added rally steering, improved tire model on TT Sport, fix rear suspension vibration during braking.

Gavril Hopper Crawler: Replace 5 lug hub meshes with 6 lug, corrected axle spawn heights, tweaked suspension damping.

Part 1 of the new Driving Dynamics system: A completely new system for handling all driving dynamics related tasks, as previously covered in this dev blog.

Part 1 of the new Driving Dynamics system: Fully generic and extendable.

Part 1 of the new Driving Dynamics system: ESC now not only works based on yaw speeds but also on vehicle slip angle, not intervening during shallow drifts thanks to this BeamNG.drive patch.

Part 1 of the new Driving Dynamics system: Traction control has a much better understanding of wheel slip, even with high powered AWD vehicles.

Drive Modes: Implemented vehicle wide drive modes that can affect the following things. Default transmission mode for automatics/DCTs. Exhaust muffling. Any controller that supports it, here are some examples (Digital gauge cluster colors, Adaptive dampers, Adaptive swaybars, AWD control logic, ESC settings, TC settings.

Small Island Renovation: Rocks re-texturing and placement in the port area, Improved tunnel with new textures

Updated old clutters, Created and dressed up 4 off-road trails, Created new textures for the map, Added harbor area, Added helipad zone, Added new props, Improved rock level of detail meshes, Fixed wobbly tree trunk, Smoothed bridge and tunnel terrain transitions, Added bumps for damaged road sections, Added underwater mesh, Updated many scenarios and associated objects for the new terrain, Added depth map to simulate soft soil, Updated old bridge – new mesh and textures, Created new textures for the level, Exchanged old trash decals with new textures, Added fishing dwelling buildings, Deleted old assets.

Here you will find the complete list of all BeamNG.drive Update 0.19 patch notes. I remind you that BeamNG GmbH’s BeamNG.drive released as an early access title on May 29, 2015 for Microsoft Windows.