Trials Rising Update 1.10 Is Live, Bike Leaderboards

RedLynx and Ubisoft’s Trials Rising has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that with Trials Rising Update 1.10, the developers made some feature improvements, added bike leaderboards, added the new Disable Ghost option, added a skip option to skip a soundtrack, and various other bug fixes.

This is the latest installment of the Trials saga. Trials Rising is a crazy motorcycle game that allows you to perform all kinds of stunts in the most picturesque places that you you can imagine, from the Eiffel Tower to the Great Wall of China. The motorcycle video game continues to show a special emphasis on competitiveness, and this time it explores new scenarios for you to challenge. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Trials Rising Update 1.10.

Bike Leaderboards

Are you an apex Alpaca rider? Maybe you dominate on the Donkey. With the release of this patch, bike curious players will be able to compete across Trials Rising’s world of tracks on any available bike and save their time to bike-specific leaderboards. Bike leaderboards will be available on in-game Trials Tracks, Stadium Finals & Ninja Tracks for any bike that is available to ride.

Bike leaderboards are accessed from track leaderboards under the BIKE tab. Bike leaderboards will only start to record entries after the patch is released, times made on different bikes prior to the patch will not appear on bike leaderboards.

Disable Ghosts

The thrill of competition is a big part of Trials Rising but sometimes you might just want to have some alone time on the track. With the new Disable Ghost option found in the Game Options menu, you can remove most ghosts from the single-player experience of Trials Rising.

No ghosts on tracks, in loading screens or the results screens. There are a few exceptions: ghosts will still appear when playing Challengers, completing Contracts that require beating a ghost and in Stadium Finals.

Skip It: Skip Heat & Skip Song

Sometimes you’re just not feeling it and want to move on to the next. If we’re talking about tracks in private multiplayer or songs on the soundtrack we’ve got two new options for you. In Private Multiplayer matches the host can skip the current track with the restart button and move on to the next track in the playlist.

At nearly any point in Trials Rising, it’s also now possible to skip the current song playing. This can be done with a push of a button or through the pause menu. This feature also includes a new UI element that displays the name of the current song in the upper right corner of the screen. This element appears briefly when a new song starts and when first loading a new track.

Cigacrate

The collection of bike & rider gear available in Gear Crates is getting larger. Until now, Gear Crates included around 25-30 customization items. The new gigafied Gear Crates have 167 different items to potentially pull from when opened.

Here you will find the complete list of all Trials Rising Update 1.10 patch notes. I remind you that RedLynx and Ubisoft’s Trials Rising released on February 26, 2019 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia.