THQ Nordic Parent Company Raises $164M For Expansion

A hopeful announcement was made today from Embracer Group, the parent company behind the Darksiders’ developers. According to the news, the THQ Nordic parent has raised a significant sum of $164 million resulting in an imminent expansion and more acquisitions.

Embracer Group has released a full press release for the expansion, stating that this move will help the company expand its dynamic. The press release states:

The Directed new share issue which will further improve the Group’s financial position and enable it to continue its long track-record of successful acquisitions by complementing its operations by adding new game publishers, development studios or other assets.

There’s still no clear answer to whether or not the existing studios under the Embracer Group umbrella will get a boost in manpower. The company might be thinking about buying new studios, resulting in even more releases. For the time being, the group has 32 internal game development studios. Some of the most notable ones are:

Nordic THQ (the Darksiders franchise)

Koch Media/Deep Silver (Saints Row IV, Shenmue 3)

Coffee Stain (Satisfactory, Goat Simulator)

Saber Interactive (World War Z, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Nintendo Switch port)

What could this expansion effectively mean? First of all, we might be seeing more developer hirings to add more “firepower” to the existing studios. Undeniably, studios like THQ Nordic and Saber Interactive have a significant role in the video game market and a financial boost will give them more means to create great games.

Secondly, there’s room for more studios to join the Embracer Group umbrella. Aspiring indie developers would want the opportunity to market their games. Having a steady presence under a big financial power such as Embracer is also a big plus. Much like Microsoft has done over the past two years, the THQ Nordic parent should use this expansion to add more enticing titles to its library.