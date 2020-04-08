Troy Baker Teases Big Announcement, The Last of Us 2 New Release Date?

When it comes to voices we love in video games, Troy Baker is the first one that comes into mind. As a result, when Troy teases something on Twitter, the fans go wild with wondering. Most expect it to be The Last of Us 2 new release date. A few hours ago, Troy teased some big news regarding him or some of his upcoming projects. What could this one be about? Or more importantly, what do we want it to be about?

Over the last year, Troy Baker has been mostly popular for his voice acting in Death Stranding as Higgs and Catherine: Full Body as Vince. However, his next work will be as Joel in The Last of Us 2. That’s why everyone is going crazy about the possibility of a new release date coming soon. The game has been abruptly delayed following the COVID-19 outbreak with an indefinite hiatus. Could he be really teasing a new release date for The Last of Us 2?

Even if this is not the case, it’s possible that the tease is video game-relevant. A new DLC for Death Stranding or something relevant to Marvel’s Avengers in which he voices Bruce Banner.

Baker is popular in the video game community for working on Playstation exclusive titles, so an announcement for Playstation 5 is also a possibility. Last but not least, Sony is rumored to be willing to acquire the Metal Gear Solid franchise from Konami. Baker has voiced Ocelote in Metal Gear Solid 5. This is a stretched scenario but nothing is unlikely in this industry.

All we can do for now is wait for Troy to drop his next tweet. This might clear things out and give some peace of mind to fans. Whatever it is, we’re sure it will be good. Fingers crossed for the new The Last of Us 2 release date to drop soon.