Temtem Update 0.5.16 Is Out, Ranked Matchmaking

Humble Bundle and Crema Games’ Temtem has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC. You will find that with Temtem Update 0.5.16, the developers finally added Ranked matchmaking, they added the Spectator mode, they added two new Status conditions: Evading & Alerted, they added the Battle Log screen, they added player intros & outros on PvP matches, and more.

Temtem is an adventure and role video game designed by Crema Games, in which you will be transferred to an archipelago inhabited by the Temtem, which are unique creatures and monsters, also with their own characteristics and abilities. The developers seek to offer you a story with great possibilities for customization, competition and cooperation. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Temtem Update 0.5.16.

Added Ranked matchmaking: Players will be matched together via their TMR (Tamer Matchmaking Rating) into competitive battles. This is the first iteration of the Ranked battles so it only has the core features for now. Every Temtem is auto-scaled on ranked battles. This means that their level is upped to the current level cap (48) and all their SVs are maxed (50). TVs remain intact. While ranked battles will give pansun rewards, they are currently disabled until the system is fully tested.

Players will be matched together via their TMR (Tamer Matchmaking Rating) into competitive battles. This is the first iteration of the Ranked battles so it only has the core features for now. Every Temtem is auto-scaled on ranked battles. This means that their level is upped to the current level cap (48) and all their SVs are maxed (50). TVs remain intact. While ranked battles will give pansun rewards, they are currently disabled until the system is fully tested. Added the Spectator mode: Players can now spectate others from the Interact menu as long as they’re playing a competitive battle. As with the Ranked matchmaking, this is the first iteration of this feature so it will be improved and worked on in the future.

Players can now spectate others from the Interact menu as long as they’re playing a competitive battle. As with the Ranked matchmaking, this is the first iteration of this feature so it will be improved and worked on in the future. Added a new Status condition: Evading – While evading, the Temtem will avoid the next offensive technique directed at it.

While evading, the Temtem will avoid the next offensive technique directed at it. Added a new Status condition: Alerted – While alerted, the Temtem can’t be asleep and after waking up from being asleep, they will automatically be Alerted for one turn.

While alerted, the Temtem can’t be asleep and after waking up from being asleep, they will automatically be Alerted for one turn. Added the Battle Log screen: The Battle Log will summarize every known Temtem in the battle with all the data needed for battles: health, stamina, status conditions and… yeah, stat stages. Please note that by default, the Battle Log is only accessible in competitive battles, but it can be enabled in every battle type from the Settings menu.

The Battle Log will summarize every known Temtem in the battle with all the data needed for battles: health, stamina, status conditions and… yeah, stat stages. Please note that by default, the Battle Log is only accessible in competitive battles, but it can be enabled in every battle type from the Settings menu. Added player intros and outros on PvP matches: The player intro will display both players and their lead Tems. In the future, this intro will also showcase PVP stats for each player. The outro will only display the winner player and their squad.

The player intro will display both players and their lead Tems. In the future, this intro will also showcase PVP stats for each player. The outro will only display the winner player and their squad. Added 22 new Technique animations: Bamboozle, Chain Lighting, Head Charge, Gamma Burst, Feather Gatling, Urushiol, Narcoleptic Hit, Nicho Sai, Oshi-Dashi, Dust Vortex, Toxic Slime, Awful Song, Crystal Plume Gatling, Crystal Bite, Harmful Lick, Extinction, Rend, Frond Whip, Major Slash, Toxic Plume, Slime and Hyperkinetic Strike.

Here you will find the complete list of all Temtem Update 0.5.16 patch notes. I remind you that Humble Bundle and Crema Games’ Temtem released as an early access title on January 21, 2020 for PC; and will release in Q1/Q2 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.