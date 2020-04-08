Team Fortress 2 ClientVersion 5799494 Released, Server Crash Exploit Fix

A brand new patch released for Team Fortress 2 on PC (Steam). You will find that Team Fortress 2 ClientVersion 5799494 is a very small patch, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. Take note that this patch will be applied automatically when you restart the game. Something that stands out is that the developers fixed a server crash exploit and also updated some localization files.

From the creators of Half-Life, this multiplayer combat shooter allows you play in game modes such as capture the flag and king of the hill, and control characters as diverse as spies, mercenaries, snipers, doctors, and more. Below you will find the complete list of Team Fortress 2 ClientVersion 5799494 patch notes.

Fixed a server crash exploit.

Updated localization files.

A while ago, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that with Team Fortress 2 ClientVersion 5615298, the developers fixed an exploit related to the Heavy being invisible, fixed an LOD problem with the Citizen Cane, fixed a materials problem with the Glittering Garland, fixed the Mislaid Sweater hiding the hat, added some tournament medals, and more.

I remind you that Valve’s Team Fortress 2 released on October 10, 2007 for Microsoft Windows and Xbox 360; on November 22, 2007 for PlayStation 3; on June 10, 2010 for Mac OS X; and on February 14, 2013 for Linux.