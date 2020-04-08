SMITE Update 11.37 Is Live, Grim Omens Bonus Update

Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that with SMITE Update 11.37, the devs introduces bonus balance adjustments and improvements for Grim Omens. They also released four new God skins: Murder of Crows Sobek, The G.O.A.T. Cernunnos, Knight of Storms Susano, and Pharaoh’s Curse Cabrakan.

SMITE is a third-party MOBA game in which you embody the role of a mythological god/ess and make them fight on stage, using powers and tactics against other players and their armies. The players are grouped into two teams of between three and five people, and they will have to take down the rival army. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding SMITE Update 11.37.

4 New God Skins: Murder of Crows Sobek, The G.O.A.T. Cernunnos, Knight of Storms Susano, and Pharaoh’s Curse Cabrakan.

Here you will find the complete list of all SMITE Update 11.37 patch notes. I remind you that Hi-Rez Studios’ SMITE released on March 25, 2014 for PC; Aug 19, 2015 for Xbox One; May 31, 2016 for PS4; and February 18, 2019 for Switch.