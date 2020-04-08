Quake Champions Spring Update Hotfix Released, In-Game Store Platinum

id Software and Bethesda Softworks’ Quake Champions has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC. You will find that the Quake Champions Spring Update Hotfix is a very small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. Take note that the developers released this hotfix to allow Bethesda.net Launcher players to purchase Platinum through the in-game store.

Quake Champions is the free-to-play installment of Quake, the popular FPS video game saga created by John Romero, John Carmack, and American McGee. Betting on a design focused on eSports and the online and competitive side, this video game is a reformulation of Quake with new ingredients, better graphics, and the same solid and frenetic gameplay as always. Below you will find the complete list of Quake Champions Spring Update Hotfix patch notes.

Hotfix that will allow Bethesda.net Launcher players to purchase Platinum through the in-game store.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. Quake Champions Spring 2020 Update has a new game mode: Clan Arena; new ranked mode: Clan Arena 2v2; Clan Arena 1v1 Custom game mode; new Arcade mode: Rip and Tear; and new season 6 rewards. These rewards include 1 New Outfit, 4 New Weapons, 5 returning Weapons, 3 New Spring Vanities, and more.

The new game mode, Clan Arena, is a 4v4 team-play found in Practice, QP, and Custom Game. Here you need to eliminate the other team to win the round, win 10 rounds to win the match. Players spawn with all weapons and full ammo, no items spawn on the map. Players do not drop items on death like shards, health, stroyent, and weapon. Players also spawn at full stack for their Champion.

I remind you that id Software and Bethesda Softworks’ Quake Champions released as an early access title on August 10, 2018 for PC.