Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.7 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.7, the developers made various crash fixes to multiplayer and singleplayer. They also made some fixes to the Character Development System, Kingdoms and Diplomacy, and more.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.7.

Fixed a crash that occurred while entering a multiplayer game.

Fixed a rare crash that happened when parsing a player’s nickname for the death card.

Fixed a crash relating to the player’s party failing to disband after the player was caught trying to sneak into a settlement.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player laid siege to a settlement and the owner defected to an allied/neutral kingdom.

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurred when the player pressed the “Exit to Main Menu” button thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Fixed a crash that sometimes happened upon the completion of the “Weaken/Unify Empire” quest in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed a crash that occurred when leaving a scene after activating the “Overpriced Raw Materials” quest.

Fixed a rare crash that occurred when leaving a scene after choosing to solve a quest with the lord solution.

Rebalanced two trade perks that increased the selling price of items by 5%. They now reduce trade penalties by 5% instead.

Balanced combat experience gain for tournaments and practice fights.

Plunderable gold from each lord after a battle is capped to 10K thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Clans that own a settlement will no longer be able to join a kingdom as a mercenary in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Reduced the drop rate of horses as loot by 65%.

Lords with an excess of 100k denars now act as if they have 100k when purchasing horses for their party.

Fixed the bug where individual lords or armies would keep attacking the player after agreeing on a safe passage or a peace barter.

I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment's Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.