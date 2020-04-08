Mike Ybarra Asks Fans What They Want Blizzard Entertainment To Work On

Blizzard Entertainment is no newbie when it comes to big announcements. During the last Blizzcon, the company announced the release of multiple new titles. Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are the biggest ones. Now, Mike Ybarra asks fans on Twitter what they want the team to work on. What would we choose?

Over the past decade, Blizzard was consistent with its flow of new games and updates on its existing IPs. Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and Overwatch continue being strong forces to its ranks. However, with IPs put into cryostasis like Heroes of the Storm and Starcraft, Blizzard has to step up.

A big reason why Blizzard needs to make more games is Riot Games’ rise in popularity following its announcement of multiple new titles. Valorant is a direct hit to Overwatch while Legends of Runeterra goes head to head with Hearthstone, even though the latter is gaining its fanbase back after the release of the latest expansion and a new playable class.

Ybarra’s question raises suspicion. Is Blizzard working on something new except Diablo 4, Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands?

A new IP would be widely appreciated much like Overwatch in the past. We’d also want to see a Starcraft reboot, even if it was to release in a totally new format. Where Blizzard excels is in storytelling. Due to that, we want more compelling stories like the ones in World of Warcraft and Starcraft.

In case you were wondering why Mike Ybarra is asking about Blizzard’s move, we remind you that the ex-Xbox Live Vice President is now an Executive Vice President for Blizzard.

This puts him in a position of power that is significant enough to trigger a new era for the company. With his expertise and know-how of the industry, we might see Blizzard actually making a comeback. Die-hard fans will appreciate a push in new releases and them stepping out of their comfort zone with something new.