Madden NFL 20 Update 1.29 Released, Franchise And Gameplay Improvements

EA Tiburon’s Madden NFL 20 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Madden NFL 20 Update 1.29 is quite a small patch, as there are only three confirmed patch notes. Something important is that the developers fixed an issue allowing defenders into the backfield unblocked with defensive formations such as Nickel 2-4-5 Odd.

This is the 2019-2020 season delivery of the top American football competition. They present it with new features, including the QB1 mode that invites the player to create their own university quarterback and take it to be the image of an entire NFL franchise. This also has Franchise, Ultimate Team and Exhibition modes, and among its playable additions new friend mechanics and new celebrations. Below you will find the complete list of Madden NFL 20 Update 1.29 patch notes.

Franchise Updates: General stability improvements.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that with Madden NFL 20 Update 1.27, the developers made various general stability improvements to franchise mode. They also fixed some important gameplay bug fixes to improve the game. Something that stands out in this patch is that they fixed an issue causing a miscalculation of nearby defenders with the Matchup Nightmare, Backfield Mismatch and Backfield Master abilities.

I remind you that EA Tiburon’s Madden NFL 20 was on sale since August 2, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.