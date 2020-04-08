Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.2 Is Live, Fixes And Improvements

A new update went live for Insurgency: Sandstorm on Steam. In Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.2, you will find that they made made various general bug fixes, gameplay improvements, mod tools improvements, and map fixes. Some things that stand out in this patch is that the developers fixed the 1x Kobra alignment on the Tavor 7 and they fixed a number of exploits on Power Plant.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is an action video game set in the war in the Middle East, which bets on first person and realism. The title offers players a cooperative and multiplayer experience, with an improved immersion in the game and highly detailed maps. In this way, users will enjoy the tactical action of the Insurgency saga, while combat is unleashed. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.2.

Fixed an issue in Frontline that could cause players to respawn under the map.

Reduced clipping with the Neck Gaiter High and Covered cosmetics.

Fixed an issue with weapon statistics not reporting correctly.

Reduced clipping issues with Watch Cap (with and without the Headset) combined with the female Balaclava Open cosmetic.

Reduced clipping with the Watch Cap (with and without the Headset) combined with the Neck Gaiter High cosmetic.

Implemented a potential fix to reduce occurrences of a bug that could cause either severe visual glitches or crashes.

Thanks to this Insurgency: Sandstorm patch, they added error feedback when a mod fails to submit a rating.

Reduced instances of players being able to see through smoke.

Optimized new Headset texture sizes and corrected headband coloring.

Implemented the option to create theater overrides for mods allowing custom faction setups.

Expanded game mode scripting options.

Added new example game mode: Infected.

Addressed some exploitable areas players should not have been able to access, or were used in unintended ways in Power plant.

Here you will find the complete list of Insurgency: Sandstorm Update 1.6.2 patch notes. I remind you that New World Interactive and Focus Home Interactive’s Insurgency: Sandstorm released on December 12, 2018 for PC; and on August 25, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.