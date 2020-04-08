Fortnite Update 2.66 (12.30.1) Announced, Minor Fixes

A new patch is soon going live for Fortnite on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. With Fortnite Update 2.66 (12.30.1), the download and install size on the PS4 is about 1.1 GB, but could differ depending on your platform. If you are one of those players who noticed the low quality map textures on PlayStation 4, take note that the developers addressed this issue.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Crash when changing styles for cosmetics in the Locker.

Controllers may not vibrate when the player takes damage.

Codaxe Pickaxe disabled.

Low-quality PS4 map textures.

Stability fixes to improve Fortnite.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that with Fortnite Update 2.65 (12.30), the developers made a Door Gallery Update to open more doors to your islands, and players are now able to interact with Button Devices placed close together. Take note that the download and install size of this patch on the PlayStation 4 is about 2.6 GB.

I remind you that Fortnite Battle Royale of Epic Games is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.