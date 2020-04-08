Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades Guide

While the vast majority of the gameplay frameworks from the original title are as yet intact here, Square Enix has made a couple of changes and increments in FF7 Remake. In this guide, we will go over the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades in detail.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weapon Upgrades
Weapons can be upgraded to get new skills while using them in battle. You can upgrade weapons by going into the menu and choosing Upgrade Weapons.
Skill Points
Skill Points (SP) are used while upgrading weapons. These are obtained every time a character levels up.
Skill Points are required to open nodes for your weapon upgrades. Skill Points are rewarded after certain numbers of battles to each character.
So when you gather good numbers of skill points, it’s a great opportunity to upgrade your weapons. You can likewise pick up SP in Final Fantasy VII Remake by spending Moogle Medals.
Weapon Abilities
Each weapon in Final Fantasy VII Remake has its separate ability. As you see the Cloud’s Iron Sword accompanies the Triple Slash ability and the Buster Sword accompanies the Focused Thrust ability.
You’ll have to have a particular weapon equipped so as to utilize the unique ability. In any case, the more you utilize that ability in battle, the more proficiency you will pick up with it.
Upgrading Weapons
You can select the weapon from the upgrade weapon menu to upgrade it. This will open up the weapon core screen, permitting you to pick abilities you want to open utilizing your available Skill points(SP).
Getting Skills of a weapon’s core opens sub-centers that permit you to get all the more powerful abilities and even extra materia slots.
The List of Weapons after Upgrade is as follow:
Cloud’s Weapons
Buster Sword
|Ability
|Focused Thrust
|Buster Sword Core
|
|Buster Sword Sub-Core I
|
|Buster Sword Sub-Core II
|
|Buster Sword Sub-Core III
|
Iron Blade
|Ability
|Triple Slash
|Iron Blade Core
|
|Iron Blade Sub-Core I
|
|Iron Blade Sub-Core II
|
|Iron Blade Sub-Core III
|
Nail Bat
|Nail Bat Core
|
|Nail Bat Sub-Core I
|
|Nail Bat Sub-Core II
|
Hardedge
|Ability
|Infinity’s End
|Hardedge Core
|
|Hardedge Sub-Core I
|
|Hardedge Sub-Core II
|
Tifa’s Weapons
Leather Gloves
|Ability
|Divekick
|Leather Gloves Core
|
|Leather Gloves Sub-Core I
|
|Leather Gloves Sub-Core II
|
Metal Knuckles
|Ability
|Overpower
|Metal Knuckles Sub-Core
|
|Metal Knuckles Sub-Core I
|
|Metal Knuckles Sub-Core II
|
Sonic Strikes
|Ability
|Focused Strike
|Sonic Strikers Core
|
|Sonic Strikers Sub-Core I
|
|Sonic Strikers Sub-Core II
|
Barrett
Gattling Gun
|Ability
|Focused Shot
|Gatling Gun Sword Core
|
|Gatling Gun Sub-Core I
|
|Gatling Gun Sub-Core II
|
Light Machine Gun
|Ability
|Lifesaver
|Light Machine Gun Core
|
|Light Machine Gun Sub-Core I
|
|Light Machine GunSub-Core II
|
Aerith
Guard Stick
|Ability
|Arcane Ward
|Guard Stick Core
|
|Guard Stick Sub-Core I
|
Silver Staff
|Ability
|Arcane Ward
|Guard Stick Core
|
|Guard Stick Sub-Core I
|