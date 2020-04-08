EA Could Bring Matchmaking System Based on Retention Time

A new EA patent might be bringing up a new type of matchmaking system based more on retention than anything else in order to improve the experience for players. While the patent doesn’t quite go into more explanations on it, we can at least extrapolate its use from the patent’s abstract.

According to the patent, the players in a given match can be matched up in various ways depending on if the retention time meets a certain requirement. From this, we can surmise that this may be a new way to stop players from rage-quitting out of a game if they’re losing.

The consequence for doing this might result in rage-quitters being put with other rage-quitters, much like region-locking and how other types of matchmaking will set quitters into games with others of their ilk. Of course, this might also go the opposite direction.

The matchmaking system might also take into account people who are willing to play for long amounts of time, putting them together with people that do the same to have a reliable group that you can play with for as long as you think is necessary.

Since the EA patent that shows off the new system is only one page so far, we’ll likely have to wait for a more in-depth view to learn about all of the ins and outs of the new system. Whether EA will actually explain it in some form or not remains to be seen, however.

Either interpretation of the new matchmaking system would definitely be good for matchmaking either way, especially if it has to deal with a fighting game or a shooter where someone rage-quitting can put a losing team at an even greater disadvantage or keep pre-maturely ending games.

Either way, whatever it ends up doing, hopefully it will do what it says and end up improving the matchmaking experience for everyone.