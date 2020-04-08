Don’t Believe Grand Theft Auto 6 Rumors Says Michael’s Voice Actor

Ned Luke, the voice actor for player character Michael in Grand Theft Auto 5, says that you shouldn’t believe Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors that you see on the internet. His reasoning is that it’s highly likely that most of them aren’t insiders at all and are just making use of clickbait.

In the past few months there has been a significant amount of alleged leaks about Grand Theft Auto 6, ranging from the website getting moved to an American server to various locations it’s supposedly set in, and more. Nothing, however, has been confirmed about these yet.

Luke has said that the fact that a lot of these rumors are too specific or too unlikely is part of the reason for why Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors aren’t actually truthful at all. Citing one rumor that Grand Theft Auto 6 was taking place in Vice City, he asks where these supposed insiders got their information.

While there have been a few times in video games where insiders have been correct, we know nothing about Grand Theft Auto 6 aside from one character who doesn’t even have a name, just a title, called “The Mexican.” We don’t know a location, or any of the main characters either.

It’s common knowledge to not believe everything you see on the internet, especially considering the huge amount of misinformation that can go around on a video game before it even comes out. Until Rockstar actually wants us to see something, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll get any concrete information about Grand Theft Auto 6.

With an actual release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 nowhere in sight, we should probably listen to Ned Luke and disregard pretty much all of the various Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors coming out right now until we actually have something official, now matter how plausible one leak or another sounds.