Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 7 Is Live, Bulldog Revolver Tweaks

A brand new patch released for Deep Rock Galactic on PC (Steam). With Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 7, the developers made some important tweaks to the Bulldog Revolver. They also made adjustments to the Thunderhead Autocannon, some fixes to the BRT Burst Fire Gun, a small fix to the Gatling, some “Warthog” Auto 210 Overclok tweaks, a fix to the Electrical SMG, and much more.

Deep Rock Galactic is an attractive action and exploration proposal with a nice science fiction backdrop. The game is mainly focused on cooperative gameplay as a first-person shooter. With a major emphasis on teamwork, and with several class options to choose from, this game offers procedurally generated worlds and with enormous possibilities of destruction. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 7.

Bulldog Revolver Tweaks: Elephant Rounds OC now has a bit more of a kick.

Increased the reload speed bonus of the Quickfire Ejector mod. Misc: Fixed bug with GK2 Bullets of Mercy OC sometimes stacking it’s damage bonus.

Added a small range bonus to the Neurotoxin Payload OC. BRT Burst Fire Gun: Fixed the crosshairs not showing the weapon spread accurately.

Increased the spread-reduction and mag-size bonuses of the Micro Flechettes OC. Gatling: Extended the effective range of the Burning Hell OC.

Here you will find the complete list of all Deep Rock Galactic Update 29 Hotfix 7 patch notes. I remind you that Ghost Ship Games’ Deep Rock Galactic released for PC in early access and Xbox One Preview on February 28, 2018.