Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 — Gameplay Changes You Need To Know

The much-anticipated new and third season of content is now officially live for Call of Duty: Warzone across all supported platforms.

As expected, a sizable patch has been put out to pave the way forward. The shared patch notes, as well as the announcement made, feature a long and lengthy list of new additions, changes, improvements, balances, fixes, and such.

The following pointers have been handpicked for players to quickly familiarize themselves with how the gameplay has been tuned for the third season of Warzone before jumping back into Verdansk.

Take note that while not related to gameplay, some of the more important cosmetic-related updates have also been included below. Also, there are still announcements to be made for the third season, meaning that Infinity Ward will be revealing “more surprises” as the season continues on.

Quads make their debut

You can now drop into Verdansk with three other friendlies for a squad of four, making Warzone more chaotic and teamwork more essential than ever before.

Trios have been removed

For whatever reason, Infinity Ward has removed the ability to play as a squad of three in Warzone. The only queues available right now for battle royale include the aforementioned quad and previous solo option.

Ground loot has been improved

The loot pool of Verdansk will now have more additions and variety. Expect to find silenced and non-silenced variants for every weapon type in Warzone for starters. Furthermore, new attachments for sniper rifles and shotguns on the ground have also been added. Infinity Ward has promised to keep overhauling the loot pool throughout the season for a diversified battle royale experience.

Vehicles now have skins

Expanding upon customization, skins can now be applied to vehicles as well. The skin in question will activate for its respective vehicle as soon as a player starts driving it around in Warzone.

Vehicles can no longer wall-glitch

Crushing enemies in the way is a common sight to behold in Warzone but a buggy hitbox meant that enemies behind walls could also die on impact. That was problematic to say the least and has now been fixed.

Audio has been balanced

Several issues related to the audio have finally been addressed in Warzone. The volume of distant gunfire and explosions has been reduced to help players know exactly where skirmishes are taking place without looking at the map. Previously, it appeared like the sounds were coming from somewhere nearby.

Importantly, the volume of nearby footsteps has been increased based on the surface type, which should help alert players of a sudden flank. It was common before for rushing enemies to be completely silent to their prey.

Also, the deafening engines of the plane during infil and the noise levels upon entering the gulag have all been reduced as well.

Gas masks can no longer interrupt

That annoying animation of gas masks has been changed to no longer interrupt in-game actions, or at least that will be the case for when deploying parachutes in Warzone. The patch notes make no mention of weapons, which stop firing when gas masks are automatically and forcibly pulled up or down by the game.

Shotguns have been buffed

Infinity Ward has refrained from mentioning any specific numbers except for the one fact that shotguns will now be more accurate. The spread of slugs while aiming down the sight has been decreased for starters. The pellet spread has been tightened as well. For certain models, shotguns will now also offer better hip accuracy for an improved run-and-gun.

Loadout Drops are now more expensive

One of the more debatable changes to Warzone is the increased cost of loadout drops. They were just recently pushed to $8,500 and will now cost $10,000 instead. That should still not be a problem when playing with squads but in solo, finding enough in-game cash to purchase loadout drops from buy stations and that too quickly has become more than a chore.

Final circles are now more accessible

Sometimes, the last few circles in Warzone closed into areas that were out of bounds, meaning that players caught beneath a mountain for example, were pretty much dead. Infinity Ward has made sure that the final circles will now occur in more desirable areas with more accessible paths.

Glitching beneath the map has been fixed

The patch notes make no particular mention except for various exploits that have been plugged for Warzone. There were previously certain ways for players to glitch themselves beneath the map where they could still kill opponents but without being seen. Those glitches have presumably now been fixed.

Crashing has been fixed

Once again, the patch notes make no particular mention but do confirm that several fixes have been applied to prevent crashes and for improved stability. Warzone should now run smoother than before without the frustration of dying out at random intervals.

PlayStation has an exclusive combat pack

Those with an active PlayStation Plus subscription will get immediate access to a free combat pack that includes an operator skin, a couple of weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, an animated calling card, a tactical knife skin, a spray, and an hour-long experience booster. PlayStation 4 players will also receive an exclusive weapon mission to get a unique weapon blueprint for Warzone.