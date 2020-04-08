Ark Survival Evolved Version 310.11 is Out, Eggcellent Adventure Event Content

A brand new patch released for Ark Survival Evolved on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. With Ark Survival Evolved Version 310.11, the developers added Eggcellent Adventure event content, and made various adjustments and improvements. They also increased the amount of materials harvested by the mining drill, and they fixed an issue with TEK durability that prevented stat capping.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 310.11 patch notes.

PC: 310.11

Xbox One: 798.13

PlayStation 4: 547.14

547.14 PC / Xbox One / PlayStation 4: Added Eggcellent Adventure event content.

PC: Increased the amount of materials harvested by the mining drill.

PC: TEK Shield now has a limited number of crafts (like other TEK blueprints).

PC: Fixed a bug where releasing from a cryopod using EnableCryopodNerf would cause them to take 10x damage for the time set.

PC / Xbox One / PlayStation 4: Introduced an increase incoming damage multiplier from the cryopod-release debuff. This can be adjusted with the command line/GameUserSettings.ini parameter 'CryopodNerfIncomingDamageMultPercent' where 0.25 = 25%. This is enabled on our Official PvP servers and is set to 25% by default.

PC / Xbox One / PlayStation 4: Loot crates will now automatically open when purchased if you are flying or swimming.

PC: Prevented MEKS from being able to be stacked inside each other.

PC: Fixed an issue with TEK durability that prevented stat capping.

PC: Argents can no longer pick up smaller wild aggressive creatures in PvE.

Xbox One / PlayStation 4: Completed a full pass on Loot Crates to improve loot variation and quality.

Completed a full pass on Loot Crates to improve loot variation and quality. PlayStation 4: An issue where options/settings were being reset each time the game is closed and reopened has been fixed.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.