Valorant Will Release Without A Ranked Mode

Valorant will officially release somewhere in the summers but will do so without a ranked mode despite being a competitive first-person shooter.

While sending questions (via GameRant) to lead designer Trevor “Classick” Romleski on behalf of the community, streamer Timothy “TimTheTatman” Betar was told that Riot Games has no plans to include a ranked option for Valorant at launch. The reason being that the developer wants players to first familiarize themselves with the game. The casual mode will hence, allow all players to freely experiment with different characters and compositions as well as mechanics without having to worry about their ranks in Valorant.

Riot Games will eventually release a ranked mode but once a prescribed adjustment period has passed. While the developer did note the importance of having a ranked mode for Valorant as soon as possible, forcing players to first learn the game can hardly be criticized. Taking League of Legends for example, it is a common theme to see players try out new characters in ranked matches as soon as they are released, leading to a lot of gaffs and misplays that further lead down to severe toxicity.

Elsewhere, while speaking with the community earlier today, game director Joe Ziegler confirmed that both the ranked and unranked modes of Valorant will feature skill-based matchmaking. Hence, regardless of the mode, players will be matched according to their skill levels for a balanced playing field.

Valorant will be a free-to-play game that utilizes microtransactions. However, the new offering from Riot Games will not feature any loot boxes. Cosmetics like character and weapon skins, sprays, and possibly more that remains to be revealed, will all be available for purchase directly from an in-game store. Riot Games will not have players trying out their luck in Valorant by opening loot boxes after loot boxes for purely random results.

Valorant is now running a closed beta.