There Will Be Valorant Skill-Based Matchmaking Says Riot Games

Despite it being a controversial mechanic in many competitive circles, Riot Games has said that there will be Valorant skill-based matchmaking when the game launches sometime this year, both in the “ranked” playlist and the unranked playlist. This was confirmed in a recent Twitter exchange between director Joe Ziegler and a fan.

Skill-based matchmaking is often a controversial choice in many of the games that it’s used in, as a player’s skill isn’t necessarily consistent and many players prefer a ranked ladder that’s a more consistent indicator of experience.

However, while the feature is controversial among players, developers keep putting it in, so it’s at least doing something correctly. Skill-based matchmaking is intended to protect the casual gamers from being steamrolled, but it also removes the fun of simply playing casually.

While this wouldn’t be a problem for the game since it also has the “Unrated” mode, which is the more casual, unranked play mode, Valorant skill-based matchmaking also being there might ruin the fun for some people who just want to play the game and not worry about how well they’re doing.

There’s no telling how it will affect Valorant’s multiplayer in the long run, but if it gets as competitive as League of Legends (since it’s a Riot Game and all, and a shooter no less) we may end up seeing a lot more complaints about it from competitive players that think it’s “ruining” the game for them.

We’ve seen some gameplay of Valorant before and it looks like a tight, fast-paced, and well-developed shooter, so we’ll just have to wait until the game releases on PC sometime this year to see just how accurate the doom-and-gloomers are.

In the meantime, if you’re not going to let Valorant skill-based matchmaking temper your excitement for this game, keep an eye out for any information about a release date for the game.