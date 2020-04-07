Resident Evil: Village Rumored, Will Have Nemesis-Like Insect-Loving Witch

In the wake of a number of recent rumors, another has surfaced to claim that the eighth mainline installment in the franchise will be called Resident Evil: Village.

According to a new report from Biohazard Cast earlier today, an anonymous source — corroborating a few past leaks as well — has stated that Capcom is eyeing a cross-generation release for Resident Evil: Village on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as early as spring next year. However, the concerning coronavirus outbreak could possibly result in a delay.

Furthermore, based on the success of the recent remakes, Resident Evil: Village will feature an antagonist similar to Mr. X and Nemesis. She has been dubbed as the witch and will be themed around insects like Marguerite Baker from Resident Evil 7 as upon defeat, she will dissipate into them. The witch will stalk players throughout the narrative and announce her arrival with a distinct haunting laugh.

Interestingly, Chris Redfield will return to play an integral part in the new installment with what looks to be another redesign. Ethan and Mia Winters are also returning in some capacity, including their baby.

Resident Evil: Village will be set in Europe and will feature an inventory system like the one in Resident Evil 4 or Resident Evil 7. Capcom is said to be currently testing both interfaces and is yet to make a decision.

Like with every rumor, treat them them with a grain of salt. That being said, known leaker Dusk Golem has also been fairly active in discussing the upcoming installment. According to his own sources, Resident Evil 8 or Village will be first-person and surprise everyone because of taking “some serious departures” in the franchise. “Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game,” he has said, which is interesting because the aforementioned report mentioned Chris, Ethan and Mia to appear in several flashbacks. Were they really flashbacks or hallucinations?