June Nintendo Direct Leaks Includes Multiple Super Mario Titles

Nintendo manages to capture everyone’s attention over the past months. After the last mine Nintendo Direct which showcased games like Borderlands and Bioshock coming to the hybrid console, a new one is coming in June. Or at least, that’s what a new leak suggests. Allegedly, the June Nintendo Direct will include multiple Super Mario Bros games as well as Pikmin 3 and 4.

There are both green and red flags with the June Nintendo Direct leak. Some of the titles mentioned are highly likely to release while some others are close to impossible. The rumors come from 4chan, the source of multiple correct Nintendo leaks in the past. As a result, we can’t know if it’s legit or not. Whatever the case, you should take it with a grain of salt.

The leak includes showcases for the new Arms Super Smash Bros. character and new information on Super Mario LEGO. Those are segments we already knew we’d see at some point. Here’s where things get weird. The leaker suggests that there will be trailers for Super Mario 3D World Deluxe with Waluigi and Toadette. In addition, the previously revealed Paper Mario Switch game might make an appearance.

In addition, Donkey Kong Country games are supposed to release for Switch Online and another new character for Super Smash Bors. Ultimate, Geno. Going back to Super Mario titles, Nintendo intends to reveal a Super Mario RPG remake and a Super Mario HD bundle.

Given the fact that the release date for the first Super Mario game was July 13th, 1983, Nintendo might have something stirred up for July, hence the June Nintendo Direct.

More leaks include a Pikmin 3 Switch port and a Pikmin 4 confirmation and the announcement of F-Zero: Turbo. Last, we’ve got a Rare Replay port for the hybrid console, although it looks like a stretch.

For what it’s worth, Nintendo has made no official announcement for a summer Nintendo Direct yet. It’s still early to say if there’s an intention for such a showcase. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for the behemoth. For the time being, we know that Disco Elysium and The Outer Worlds are headed to the hybrid console along with more ports in the near future.