Fortnite Season 2 Skye’s Coastal Campsite Locations Guide

Week 7 of Fortnite is here, which means we have another week of challenges before we can conclude whether Skye will be joining Ghost or Shadow. This week, you will need to visit some campsites and in this guide, we will help you find these Fortnite Season 2 Skye’s Coastal Campsite Locations.

Fortnite Season 2 Skye’s Coastal Campsite Locations

The challenges for this week aren’t really tough but some will require you to visit some areas of the map. You have to visit a total of 3 coastal campsites to complete the challenge.

As the name suggests, Skye’s campsites are located around the coasts of the island. There are a total of five campsites from which you have to visit only three of them in order to complete the challenge.

It sounds easy but the difficult thing which most of the players face is finding the locations of them.

So you in order to make this challenge completed easily by the players we have mentioned all the five locations in guide out of which you can decide any three of them to visit and complete your challenge.

Well we all know there are a number of campfires and tents distributed all over the map but this time the one which you need to visit it the one which has a:

Hammock

Bean bag

Stuffed caterpillar toy

Telescope

Skye’s backpack

As mentioned earlier there are a total of 5 locations where you can find all the above-mentioned items at a single stop. You will find these locations near the edges of the Island.

So without any delay let us move on to the locations of Skye’s Coastal Campsites:

The first one which you will find is in the Sweaty Sands near the Fort Crumpet. You need to head in the Northwest Direction from Fort Crumpet to the edge of the Island. Grid reference – A3.

The second one which you can locate is in the North of Pleasant Park. You need to head in the North Direction of Homely Hills to find the spot. Grid Reference – D1

The third one is located in the Southwest direction of Steamy Stacks. After crossing the river you will find that point on a small beach. Grid Reference – H3

Forth one is on the east side of the Shipwreck Cove and Southeast of the Snowy Mountains. Grid Reference – H7

The fifth and the last one is located in the Southwest direction of Misty Meadows and South of the Pipeman. Actually the legit edge of island where you will find a beach. Grid Reference – D8

These are all the five locations for Skye’s Coastal Campsite from which you can visit any three of them in order to complete this week’s Fortnite challenges.