Double XP Event Extended For Modern Warfare, Warzone

It has been decided that Modern Warfare and Warzone will offer players another day to earn double the amount of experience points than normal.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Infinity Ward acknowledged that the weekend saw many players suffering from a nasty progression bug. Hence, as compensation, the developer will be extending the double xp event by a single day for Modern Warfare and Warzone. Those still trying to level up their battle pass can use the additional time to unlock any last remaining rewards, weapon tiers and attachments.

Over the weekend we experienced a few XP and progression issues. To thank you for your patience while we got everything back up and running, we’ll be leaving the 2XP, 2XP Weapon and 2XP Tiers event on until Tuesday, April 7th at 11PM PST. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 7, 2020

While heading into the weekend, a number of players noticed that they were no longer making any progression in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Even with the double xp boost, players were either earning the regular amount of experience points or not at all. For many, the daily challenges were bugged as well. Infinity Ward was quick to start an investigation and declared the problem fixed. Unfortunately for the players, it was not.

The ongoing second season was previously scheduled to end on April 6 for Modern Warfare and Warzone before starting with a brand new third season the next day. The aforementioned extension now means that all dates have been moved forward by a day. April 8 will be when a new battle pass goes live with another round of rewards for players to unlock. Those who manage to max out the current battle pass will obtain enough Call of Duty Coins to purchase the next battle pass for free.

Warzone has well over 30 million players right now. The current tally is presumably past the 40 million threshold since the coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to stay at home where the best way to pass the time is to drop into Verdansk.

Modern Warfare and its free-to-play Warzone battle royale mode are now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.