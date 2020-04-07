Disco Elysium Coming “Soon” To Nintendo Switch

The critically acclaimed and multi-award-winning Disco Elysium is reportedly in the pipelines to be ported over to Nintendo Switch.

Speaking with BBC (via GamesRadar) in a recent podcast, art director Aleksander Rostov mentioned — accidentally or on purpose — that he was working on finalizing the user interface and input systems for the unannounced port after which Disco Elysium will be migrated over to the hybrid console.

Rostov was then immediately followed up by narrative lead Helen Hindpere stating that the port will “happen soon” – implying an official announcement from ZA/UM for the coming days or weeks.

For those unaware, the 2020 BAFTA Games Awards were held last week where Disco Elysium won three of the seven awards it was nominated for. The game was recognized for best narrative, debut, and music that night. Disco Elysium has been hailed for its distinct art style and storytelling and has since launch, amassed a number of accolades. At The Game Awards last year, the game took home the best independent, role-playing, and fresh indie game awards as well.

Disco Elysium is now available on PC and slated for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One within the year. Whether the Nintendo Switch port will arrive afterwards or release simultaneously with the other consoles remains to be seen.

Disco Elysium is an isometric role-playing game with dialogue-heavy gameplay mechanics. You fill the role of a detective who must investigate different events that take place, interrogate different characters, gather all sorts of clues, delve in bribery if required, and stop murders — occasionally. Disco Elysium has such a harsh reliance on choices and consequences that depending on the path you take, your character will either end up as a hero or a complete disaster.

Also, in case readers are interested in giving the game a try, Disco Elysium features no combat in the traditional sense. Everything, and pretty much everything, is handled through dialogue trees and skill checks.