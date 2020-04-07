DayZ’s Creator Confirms New “Massive” Survival Game

Dean “Rocket” Hall, best known for creating the original zombie apocalypse DayZ mod, has returned for another “massive” survival game. He will be joined by none other than executive producer Brian Hicks who previously served as the creative director for the standalone version of DayZ.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Hall confirmed that the developers are already running a play-test but refrained from revealing just how far the development has progressed. Presumably, the unannounced survival game will follow a similar route as DayZ — releasing first in early access for a significant period before being acknowledged an official release.

In all fairness, fans will be hoping for that early access period to be brief and nothing like the five-year extension that DayZ had to deal with.

Super excited to announce today is the FIRST DAY that I am back working with the amazing @Hicks_206. He has joined @rocketwerkz as our Executive Producer on our massive (unannounced) survival game. We are about to start a play test! Incredible to be back working with you again! — Dean Hall (@rocket2guns) April 6, 2020

The original DayZ mod was based on the tactical shooter ARMA and was released in 2012. Due to its sheer popularity, Bohemia Interactive decided to work with Hall on a standalone version, which was eventually released in 2018 after a lengthy early access period. Hall, however, was not part of the official launch. He parted ways with Bohemia Interactive in 2014 and founded Rocketwerkz, which has so far shipped the space station construction simulator Stationeers and a virtual reality strategy game called Out of Ammo. Hicks, like Hall, also departed Bohemia Interactive but shortly before DayZ left early access in late 2018.

Both Hall and Hicks played a large role in the shaping of DayZ. Their combined strengths and skills, and knowledge of survival elements, will undoubtedly be of great use in creating another DayZ-like experience.