Xbox Series X Audio Designed To Be Competitive With Playstation 5

Even though the specifications for both the Playstation 5 and the Xbox Series X are now out in the public eye, Microsoft has still been somewhat hush-hush on how exactly it will be handling the Xbox Series X audio. However, we do know that the audio is designed to compete with the PS5.

Previous statements from various Microsoft-affiliated studios like Ninja Theory have said that Microsoft will be using its Project Acoustics project for the console’s audio. The project has been in development for nearly a decade, and is now ready to put onto the Xbox Series X.

Previously, Microsoft had only said that the Xbox Series X audio would have 3D audio capabilities, with no real elaboration beyond that. Recently, however, the company confirmed that Project Acoustics was indeed intended for the X.

Much like the Playstation 5’s own “Tempest Engine”, Project Acoustics will make use of HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) audio to give players an authentic 3D sound experience. Since the sound hardware is already inside the console as well, the console’s CPU won’t have to produce it itself.

The competition between the Tempest Engine and Project Acoustics is only another part of the fierce competition between both new consoles. The Playstation 5’s specifications showed the console to be less powerful than the Xbox Series X, unlike last generation, leaving both consoles fighting for who will have the better showing.

While the coronavirus might end up impacting the initial launch lineup for both consoles as developers continue to work from home and distribution becomes difficult, the Xbox Series X audio seems to still be more than a match for the Playstation 5.

That decision won’t be confirmed until we can start actually seeing what games are going to be coming out on what consoles, but in the meantime we’ve still got eight months until the two are supposed to be coming out at the end of this year.