Valorant Character Roles Guide

Valorant’s closed beta is set to start soon so why not get a headstart and get an edge above the competition by understanding all there is to know about Valorant Character Roles so you can decide who you want to be on the team.

Valorant is an FPS but what makes it so exciting is that it is a blend of CS: GO mechanics and Overwatch character abilities. This means that every character has its own story and every character bring a new shooting experience.

Valorant Character Roles

In the following guide, I have summed up 9 Valorant characters along with their special abilities and what makes each unique from others.

Phoenix

This particular character is extremely good at face to face encounters and rushes enemies like it is a child’s play! His style is aggressive and he pushes other people around during combat.

His special abilities are as follows:

Signature Ability is Hot hands, an ability where Phoenix throws a fire ball at the enemies like a Molotov and it damages the enemy for a while.

Blaze is where he summons a wall of fire, blocking the view and damaging anyone who tries to pass it.

Curveball is where he throws a flashbang that has an ability to curve around the corners.

Ultimate Ability is Run it back, lets Phoenix respawn at a particular location selected if he dies before the timer to respawn ends.

Jett

Jett has an ability move really fast and she uses it well especially when she flanks the enemies! She is more of a strategic player and is really good at ambushing enemies. Her abilities are as follows:

Signature ability is Cloudburst where she throws a smoke grenade that obscures the enemy’s vision

Updraft lets her jump really high after a short pause

Tailwind lets her move quickly to another location

Ultimate ability is Blade Storm where she throws knives at the enemies in close range that can kill them if it is a headshot otherwise some damage is dealt.

Viper

As the name suggests, this character is venomous and uses her ability accordingly! Her ability can be used as a secondary resource called fuel. Her special abilities are as follows:

Signature ability is Snakebite where she fires a projectile that makes a pool of acid as soon as it lands.

Poison cloud is where she throws a bomb that makes a poisonous cloud in the area but you do give up some fuel for it. You can then use the same bomb again after it cools down.

Toxic screen ability lets Viper build a wall of poison that damages anyone who tries to pass it.

Ultimate ability is Viper’s Pit where viper traps the enemies in a large cloud of poisonous gas and easily kill whoever is in the cloud.

Sova

This guy comes equipped with a crossbow and serves as an enemy spotter! In case you cant understand enemy’s movements, Sova is there to help you out. His special abilities are as follows:

Signature ability is Shock Bolt where static energy is released when he fires a bolt in a direction! The energy outbursts and damages the enemies

Recon Bolt is where he shoots an arrow that marks and locates the enemies as this arrow has a Sonar!

Owl Drone lets Sova use a pilotable drone that can scout the entire map and shoot darts on enemies that can be located later.

Ultimate ability is Hunter’s Fury which lets Sova fire up to three energy blasts that travel along the length of the map and can go through walls. These blasts leave a near fatal damage and also locate the enemies.

Cypher

Cypher is an excellent spy and can locate enemies without giving away his own location. He is also extremely good at luring enemies into deadly traps and spotting them. His special abilities are as follows:

Signature ability is Spycam where Cypher places a manually operated camera which can locate the darted enemies

Trapwire lets Cypher place a tripwire on two points which reveals the location of enemies when they pass through the wire for a short time. It can be reused as well.

Cyber Cage lets Cypher put a trap which slows the enemies down when they pass through it! This trap can be detonated as well.

Ultimate ability is Natural Theft lets Cypher steal intel from dead enemies and this intel lets him locate the rest of the enemies!

Brimstone

This guy really lit the place up by bombarding all over the enemies from the sky above! Brimstone can effectively create smokescreens or damage enemies from up above.

Brimstone’s special abilities include:

Signature ability is Sky smoke where he uses the map to put multiple smokescreens all over the place to block vision.

Incendiary ability lets him throw a grenade which when bursts, aflame the area.

Stim Beacon is where he selects an area to call in this beacon which gives the player a boost to fire speed.

Ultimate ability is Orbital Strike where he calls an orbital strike that repeatedly targets a particular area for some time.

Sage

Sage is the much-needed medic, she can revive downed allies but that is not all as she can also slow down the enemies. Her special abilities include:

Healing orb which is her signature abilities where she heals the ally over several seconds.

Slow orb is where she throws an orb which slows the enemy down and prevents them from jumping too. This orb also gives off special sounds which help in locating enemies as they pass through it.

Barrier orb lets her build a large impassable wall.

Ultimate ability is Resurrection which lets sage revive the ally to full health.

Omen

Omen is good at teleporting and playing mind games. Furthermore, this character is really good at blinding the enemies and tricking them. Special abilities are:

Signature ability is Dark cover where Omen throws an orb that creates an obscuring sphere of shadows where it lands.

Paranoia is where Omen throws a shadow clone in a straight line that blinds anyone in its way.

Shadow walk lets Omen to teleport to a short distance.

Ultimate ability is From the Shadows which lets her teleport to a location with a shadow forming around her. It also makes her invincible for a while.

Breach

This character can disorientate foes with attacks that are not restricted by walls. His special abilities are: