Reviewers Confused Over Bad Texture Quality in Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake is only a few days away from release, with reviewers already wrapping up their early reviews for it. Lucky players have also been able to play the game earlier due in select retailers while the rest of us are counting the hours. However, reviewers have found a major issue in the game’s graphics. Final Fantasy VII Remake textures seem to lose their high quality at specific instances and that is driving them mad.

In terms of visual quality, Final Fantasy VII Remake is a masterpiece. Especially for fans that have been loving the series since its humble beginnings. Although the game is a sight for sore eyes, it suffers from a rendering issue. This specific issue makes textures look extremely bad in some instances. This will discourage many players when the game finally releases.

Given the fact that Final Fantasy VII Remake is not an open-world title and has limited resources to load at each time, it makes no sense for textures to go bad. It won’t be long before Square Enix fixes this. We hope it will be without any backlash from its fanbase.

If you’ve already bought the game and think it might spoil your expectations, fear not. The game is indeed stunning at 99.9% of the time. If you’re not observant enough then you might not even notice this particular problem.

Final Fantasy VII Remake releases on April 10th exclusively on Playstation 4. After the year-long Sony exclusivity, we might get to play it on other consoles too.

Undeniably, it’s still too soon for that. Pre-loading on PS4 has already started and its size is over 100GB, so if you pre-ordered the game, you should start downloading it now.

In addition, the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake is out now and it includes a bunch of spoilers, so if you don’t want to ruin your first playthrough, then you should stay away from it.

Stay tuned for the full Final Fantasy VII Remake review from SegmentNext as soon as the embargo lifts.