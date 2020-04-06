ESA Promises “Reimagined” E3 2021

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has already been dated for next year and will be undergoing certain changes for the future.

While addressing associates and partners (via Games Industry) over the weekend, organizer Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that E3 2021 will be a “reimagined” event and will take place from June 15 – 17 next year. The organizer, however, refrained from mentioning any specifics as to what kind of reimagining the annual trade fair will eventually be receiving.

E3 2020 was scheduled to take place from June 9 – 11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California but had to be cancelled last month due to the coronavirus outbreak. While the cancellation was already expected due to the pandemic, ESA — at the time — stated that the situation was closely being monitored and E3 2020 would continue without any delays. However, with safety concerns taking priority, and urgent warnings being sent out to the public, the organizer had no choice but to cancel the show.

For the time being, ESA is looking to host an online-only version of E3 2020 by digitally streaming conferences. However, no further updates have since then been provided. The organizer will likely be in contact with publishers and developers and there remains a likelihood of a show of sorts in the coming months. That likelihood though, in all fairness, remains to be pretty small. Any announcements that were previously planned for E3 2020 can always be made independently online.

Since February, the coronavirus outbreak has forced several events to be cancelled. With a death toll in the thousands, public gatherings are considered risky because assembling hundreds or thousands of people under a single roof can possibly help the infection spread further. In that regard, several governments have already placed bans on events like E3 and almost every country is undergoing a lockdown at the time of writing.