One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Update 1.02 Is Out, Various Improvements

Bandai Namco Entertainment and Koei Tecmo’s One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You will find that with One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Update 1.02, the developers made various improvements, they adjusted game balance, and they also fixed several important issues in the game.

Once again One Piece heroes and villains gather on the battlefield to fight in this action video game developed by the authors of Dynasty Warriors. With more than 40 characters available, this installment of One Piece Pirate Warriors improves its combat system with interesting innovations such as air combos and special blows that emulate the unique abilities of Monkey D. Luffy, Sanji, Jinbei and many other characters from the Eiichiro Oda manga pages. Below you will find the complete list of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 Update 1.02 patch notes.

Fixed several issues in the game.

Improved game stability.

Improved network functionality.

Adjusted game balance.

Improved other game functionality.

In other news, Bandai Namco Entertainment recently distributed a new trailer for One Piece Pirate Warriors 4. This time the video focuses on introducing us to many of its playable characters, both veteran and new, allowing us to discover their different combos, special attacks, and even transformations. Of course, this will also give you the opportunity to see for yourselves what the game looks like graphically if you are interested in buying the game.

I remind you that Bandai Namco Entertainment and Koei Tecmo’s One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 released on March 27, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.