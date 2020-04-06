NBA 2K20 Update 1.11 Released, Stability Improvements

A brand new update went live for NBA 2K20 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You will find that NBA 2K20 Update 1.11 is quite a big patch, as the download and install size on PlayStation 4 is about 4.7 GB. Take note that depending on the platform you are using, the download size may differ. The devs only made some stability improvements and general improvements to the user experience.

NBA 2K20 is the latest installment of the famous 2K basketball saga. This sequel features better graphics, more realistic mechanics, innovative game modes, and revised player control and customization for the occasion. Anthony Davis and Dwayne Wade are the faces of this edition. Below you will find the complete list of NBA 2K20 Update 1.11 patch notes.

Improved the stability of the title in addition to a number of general improvements to the user experience.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that NBA 2K20 Update 1.10 has various hair fixes for quite a few players, they have reduced button latency when playing Pro-Am games resulting in a more familiar user experience, and more. Something that stands out in this patch is that the Duo overlay will now properly show badge upgrades in MyTEAM.

In other news, the NBA together with the NBPA has announced a new tournament for charitable purposes to fight the coronavirus. The NBA 2K20 Players Tournament brings together more than 16 current players. After completing several rounds, the ultimate winner of the tournament will have an opportunity to donate $100,000 USD from 2K Games, NBA and NBPA to some charity in their continued efforts to end the coronavirus. Rounds one and two have a direct elimination and the semi-finals and finals will be the best of three.

I remind you that 2K Games’ NBA 2K20 released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.