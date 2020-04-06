Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.5 Released, Crash And Bug Fixes

TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.5, the developers again, like the previous patches, made various crash and bug fixes to the game. There is also a terrain performance fix for low configs and a fix for Aserai’s basic troop.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.5 patch notes.

Another fix for Aserai’s basic troop.

Fixed a bug that prevented the main party from starving if the tutorial is skipped.

Fixed a bug with conversations with Imperial and anti-Imperial mentors after the 2nd phase of the Main Storyline.

Players will now be able to join a kingdom if they are at war with a faction that has been weakened almost to the point of destruction.

Terrain performance fix for low configs.

Fixed an error for the settlement recruit notification thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Fixed formation size showing 0 in multiplayer lobby Armory.

Fixed a rare crash that happens when ordering your troops to raid a settlement in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Simplified Chinese text improvements.

Fixed a crash related to archer weapon behaviour.

Positive and negative relation effects were not applied if players spent their influence on other candidates during voting. This was a bug and it is now fixed. Now, spending 50/100/300 influence increases your relation by 8/20/60 with a candidate thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Snowball effect developments: clans now no longer want to defect to kingdoms which captured their settlements earlier in a campaign. AI defection calculation now cares about relations much more and new ways to lose relations have been added. If a party besieges a settlement, the army leader will lose relation with the settlement owner. Also, after a successful siege, there is a secondary relation loss between both the settlement owner and the aggressor’s faction leader.

NPC lords will now be more selective when targeting distant settlements for hostile actions in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed a crash that happened when logging in to multiplayer.

Fixed a crash that occurred after successfully defending a castle during a siege.

I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.