More Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake Evidence Unearthed

It’s not the first time we hear that a Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake is in development. Last week, we first got word of its existence and now more evidence comes to back it up. A new screenshot leaked on forums points to the remake being not far from its announcement.

Seeing the Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake screenshot might have you saying that it is a fake. It wouldn’t be surprising since it indeed looks blurry and more like the original game. However, the discussion around it, along with the rumors about its development are too obvious to pass up. Here’s the screenshot:

The original rumor, coming from John Harker wants the Prince of Persia trilogy to be getting a remake and it won’t be long before it hits the stores. Recently, a fan asked how he/she should play Sands of Time and Harker was quick to say that the remake isn’t far so waiting should be the best bet.

The hints don’t stop there though. A recent For Honor event called Prince of Persia: Blades of Persia pays homage to the original trilogy games by changing the Harbor map and including some new twists to fit the concept. Is Ubisoft preparing for a big announcement?

The question still stands. When shall we expect an announcement? Ubisoft has started the year slow, with delays for a couple of its upcoming games and low sales on its recently released ones. One thing that the publisher can rely on is its old school franchises. In that sense, Prince of Persia is a series worth reviving. Ultimately, there’s a big fanbase waiting for decades to relive its universe thrills.

Ubisoft Digital Event will take place instead of the publisher’s E3 presentation. There’s still no indication on when this event will be live but we bet Ubisoft has more surprises lurking in the horizon. Is this the time for Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake announced or will we still be kept hoping?