Mafia 2: Definitive Edition Confirmed Through Korean Rating

It’s not a secret that a remastered edition for Mafia 2 has been in discussion for rumors and leaks for quite some time now. It’s time to make things official. Mafia 2: Definitive Edition has been rated in Korea for unknown platforms. There is no set release date, but the news is indeed promising.

Thanks to Gematsu for the unearthing of the rating, we find out that a remastered version of Mafia 2 is in development. The announcement originates from the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. Unfortunately, we don’t know which platforms the game will release on.

The original Mafia 2 was released back in 2010 for PC, Playstation 3 and Xbox 360. This gives more ground to the belief that the remaster will also be a multiplatform title. Playstation 4, PC and Xbox One should be the safe bets. We shouldn’t rule Nintendo Switch out of the equation just yet though.

The possibility of Mafia 2: Definitive Edition hitting stores isn’t a brand new announcement though. A few months back, a huge Mafia 4 leak made its way to forums, including rumors of a remaster for Mafia 2. According to the leaker, one small inside Hangar 13, set in Czech is working on a remaster for Mafia 2, using the Mafia 4 engine. Undeniably, this will be a great entry point for a prestigious release for Mafia 4.

Until the remaster hits the stores though, you can already experience a revamped version of the original game. A Mafia 2 mod that dramatically improves the aged game’s visuals is now available for download, according to a recently-released video from YouTuber QTModz. The mod essentially makes the game into an unofficial Mafia 2 remaster with the help of improved textures, lighting, and even a new weather cycle for the game.

The question now is when shall we expect the Mafia 2: Definitive Edition release. It shouldn’t be as soon as this summer but it’s soon to rule out a winter launch. We also hope to see an official announcement for Mafia 4 hitting the news this year if the project really exists.