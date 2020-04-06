Sage is a Valorant agent originated from China whose abilities maker her a supportive character in the game. In this guide, we will teach you how to play as Sage in Valorant.

How to Play as Sage in Valorant

After the reveals of Phoenix, Viper, and Sova, Sage is the first proper healer of the game. Those who have played Overwatch will easily identify her abilities as she looks more of a combination of Mei and Mercy with a tiny part of Zeyatta too.

Sage is equipped with orbs which can do a number of things like slow down the enemies, heal allies or bring up walls to control the battlefield.

There are three types of abilities for every agent:

Signature ability

Purchasable ability

Ultimate ability

All of them are different and have different purposes. Let us help you out will all the abilities of Sage by moving forward.

Signature Ability – Healing Orb: Sage will cast an orb around a teammate or herself, allowing for full HP recovery within few seconds.

Purchasable Abilities

Slow Orb: Sage casts an orb that will explode when it hits the ground. After exploding every enemy that lies inside the area of the impact will slow down, stuck and will make a sound in case they have sneakiness skills.

Barrier Orb: Barrier orb works very similarly to the Ice Wall, with Sage forming a wall that can be revolved and used either protectively or offensively.

Ultimate Ability – Resurrection: You can revive a dead partner with this ability. Sage will have a short delay before getting the revive, possibly being left wide open for the enemy team and get attacked.

While Sage may be a healer, her offensive capabilities are no slouch. Based on her abilities, we would recommend the following weapons to try out when playing as Sage