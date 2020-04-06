The Golden Bug Net is the rarest Bug Net you can get in Animal Crossing New Horizons. It has insane durability and will help you out a lot in your bug-catching adventures. In this guide, we’ll show you how you can get a Golden Bug Net in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Get Golden Net in Animal Crossing New Horizons

The Golden Bug Net not only has greater durability than all the other Bug Nets, but it also has a larger catching area, making it even easier to catch bugs. While it is certainly not unbreakable, it can survive up to 200 successful bug catches.

The only way you can get your hands on a Golden Bug Net is by completing the bug section in the Critterpedia. This means you have to catch every single type of bug you see on your Critterpedia. There are 80 of them in total, so this will take quite a bit of time to do it.

Catching all these bugs will also let you finish up the bug exhibit in the Museum. Donating the bugs to the exhibit is also a great way to keep up with all the kinds of bugs you’ve caught till now.

Once you catch all 80 types of bugs, go check your mail the next day. You’ll see the Golden Net recipe waiting for you there. Once you have learned the recipe, you can craft it at any DIY workbench as long as you have a golden nugget.

Golden Bug Net Recipe