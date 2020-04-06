Cherry Blossom Petals are needed to make some cool DIY recipes for April, but they’re a bit tricky to get as they only appear at a certain time and you can’t just shake them off of trees. In this guide, we’ll how to catch Cherry Blossom Petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Catch Cherry Blossom Petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Cherry Blossom Petals spawn only in the Cherry Blossom season, which is signified by the bright pink hardwood tree leaves.

If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, the Cherry Blossom season will be from April 1st to April 10th. If you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s expected to start during early October.

However, this doesn’t mean you have to wait till October to get your hands on some Cherry Blossom Petals just because you live in the Southern Hemisphere. If you have a friend who lives in the Northern Hemisphere, you can just travel to their island and collect your Cherry Blossom Petals from there.

Furthermore, you can even just trade the crafting recipe from your friend.

How to Catch Cherry Blossom Petals

Even though the trees are filled up with them, you, unfortunately, can’t just shake these petals out of the trees. The only way to get them is by catching the ones you see floating in the sky.

To do this, you have to use a Flimsy Net or Net tool. You don’t have to do anything special to catch them; just pretend you’re catching a bug.

Just remember to not turn away or run through them. This will make them disappear. Also, you only have about 3 chances to catch it before it disappears on its own.

The spawn rate of these falling petals is not really constant. They seem to just spawn randomly. So, be on the lookout for them at all times.

There are several different ways to get the Cherry Blossom Petal DIY recipe.

At the start of the season, you’ll receive an announcement from Isabelle who’ll give you the Cherry Blossom Petal DIY crafting recipe for an outdoor picnic set.

The flying balloons (excluding the Bunny Day Egg Balloon) also have a chance to drop a Cherry Blossom Petal DIY crafting recipe.

You have a chance to get one from the Message Bottles lying on the beach.

You can also get it from villagers who are busy crafting at the workbench. When you spot one of them, talk to them and you’ll get the recipe for whatever they’re crafting. This has a chance to be the Cherry Blossom Petal DIY crafting recipe.

Blossom-Viewing Lantern

Cherry-Blossom Petals x6

Hardwood x4

Cherry-Blossom Bonsai

Cherry-Blossom Petals x6

Hardwood x2

Clumps of Weed x3

Clay x3

Cherry-Blossom Branches

Cherry Blossom Petals x8

Tree Branches x4

Clay x5

Cherry-Blossom Clock

Cherry Blossom Petals x5

Iron Nugget x1

Cherry-Blossom Flooring

Cherry Blossom Petals x10

Clumps of Weeds x20

Cherry-Blossom-Petal Pile

Cherry Blossom Petals x5

Cherry-Blossom Pochette

Cherry Blossom Petals x6

Cherry-Blossom Pond Stone

Cherry Blossom Petals x3

Stone x10

Cherry-Blossom-Trees Wall

Cherry Blossom Petals x10

Hardwood x5

Cherry-Blossom Umbrella

Cherry Blossom Petals x7

Cherry-Blossom Wand

Cherry Blossom Petals x3

Star Fragments x3

Outdoor Picnic Set

Cherry Blossom Petals x10

Sakura-Wood Flooring

Cherry Blossom Petals x5

Wood x10

Sakura-Wood Wall