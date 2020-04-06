Cherry Blossom Petals are needed to make some cool DIY recipes for April, but they’re a bit tricky to get as they only appear at a certain time and you can’t just shake them off of trees. In this guide, we’ll how to catch Cherry Blossom Petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons.
How to Catch Cherry Blossom Petals in Animal Crossing New Horizons
Cherry Blossom Petals spawn only in the Cherry Blossom season, which is signified by the bright pink hardwood tree leaves.
If you live in the Northern Hemisphere, the Cherry Blossom season will be from April 1st to April 10th. If you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s expected to start during early October.
However, this doesn’t mean you have to wait till October to get your hands on some Cherry Blossom Petals just because you live in the Southern Hemisphere. If you have a friend who lives in the Northern Hemisphere, you can just travel to their island and collect your Cherry Blossom Petals from there.
Furthermore, you can even just trade the crafting recipe from your friend.
How to Catch Cherry Blossom Petals
Even though the trees are filled up with them, you, unfortunately, can’t just shake these petals out of the trees. The only way to get them is by catching the ones you see floating in the sky.
To do this, you have to use a Flimsy Net or Net tool. You don’t have to do anything special to catch them; just pretend you’re catching a bug.
Just remember to not turn away or run through them. This will make them disappear. Also, you only have about 3 chances to catch it before it disappears on its own.
The spawn rate of these falling petals is not really constant. They seem to just spawn randomly. So, be on the lookout for them at all times.
There are several different ways to get the Cherry Blossom Petal DIY recipe.
At the start of the season, you’ll receive an announcement from Isabelle who’ll give you the Cherry Blossom Petal DIY crafting recipe for an outdoor picnic set.
The flying balloons (excluding the Bunny Day Egg Balloon) also have a chance to drop a Cherry Blossom Petal DIY crafting recipe.
You have a chance to get one from the Message Bottles lying on the beach.
You can also get it from villagers who are busy crafting at the workbench. When you spot one of them, talk to them and you’ll get the recipe for whatever they’re crafting. This has a chance to be the Cherry Blossom Petal DIY crafting recipe.
Blossom-Viewing Lantern
- Cherry-Blossom Petals x6
- Hardwood x4
Cherry-Blossom Bonsai
- Cherry-Blossom Petals x6
- Hardwood x2
- Clumps of Weed x3
- Clay x3
Cherry-Blossom Branches
- Cherry Blossom Petals x8
- Tree Branches x4
- Clay x5
Cherry-Blossom Clock
- Cherry Blossom Petals x5
- Iron Nugget x1
Cherry-Blossom Flooring
- Cherry Blossom Petals x10
- Clumps of Weeds x20
Cherry-Blossom-Petal Pile
- Cherry Blossom Petals x5
Cherry-Blossom Pochette
- Cherry Blossom Petals x6
Cherry-Blossom Pond Stone
- Cherry Blossom Petals x3
- Stone x10
Cherry-Blossom-Trees Wall
- Cherry Blossom Petals x10
- Hardwood x5
Cherry-Blossom Umbrella
- Cherry Blossom Petals x7
Cherry-Blossom Wand
- Cherry Blossom Petals x3
- Star Fragments x3
Outdoor Picnic Set
- Cherry Blossom Petals x10
Sakura-Wood Flooring
- Cherry Blossom Petals x5
- Wood x10
Sakura-Wood Wall
- Cherry Blossom Petals x5
- Wood x10