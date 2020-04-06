ESRB Rates Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Forget all past rumors and speculations because Saints Row: The Third Remastered is definitely happening.

Take note that the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) has finally rated Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The chaotic open-world action-adventure has unsurprisingly been rated M for Mature with plenty of profanity and obscenity that pretty much summarizes the whole franchise. The only thing remaining now is to wait for the official announcement.

This is not the first time that Saints Row: The Third Remastered has made news. Around a month ago, the overhauled version was listed on GameFly for a release on May 7, 2020. Understandably, Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be “The Full Package” and include nearly two dozen post-release expansion and add-on packs. That will cover the season pass as well as a ton of cosmetics, weapons, vehicles, missions, and similar content.

Saints Row: The Third was released back in 2011 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Volition used backwards compatibility to land the game on Xbox One in 2017. Saints Row: The Third then found itself on Nintendo Switch last year, albeit with a lot of criticism since the game was deemed not suitable for a poor frame-rate-running port by critics and players.

Elsewhere, Saints Row 5 remains “deep in development” at Volition. The developer, however, has refrained from sharing any details so far. According to parent company Koch Media, the first batch of details will be dropped sometime in 2020. Perhaps Saints Row: The Third Remastered will provide an opportunity for the developer to start revealing the new installment.

It goes without saying that Saints Row 5 is definitely eying a release on next-generation consoles, meaning also that a release in late 2020 is not in the books. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is basically something to keep fans happy while Volition shares details about the new installment throughout the year before a possible launch somewhere in late 2021.