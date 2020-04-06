Breath of the Wild 2 Is In Top 10 The Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games

The year just started for big video game releases and it’s far from slowing down. With releases like Animal Crossing, Resident Evil 3 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, 2020 is bound to be a year of surprises. Famitsu has conducted a poll on what upcoming video game titles are the most anticipated.

Some of the results are obvious. Final Fantasy VII Remake still comes first. The fact that The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is high up the ranks though, gives Nintendo Switch more than enough reasons to celebrate.

Fan votes may not be the most accurate way to calculate popularity. In most cases though, they do depict a major picture about fan selections. In this specific Famitsu poll, there’s one ultimate winner. Final Fantasy VII Remake. Tales of Arise and the recently released Resident Evil 3 come in second and third place. However, the fourth spot belongs to Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. Here are the top 10 most anticipated video games, according to the poll:

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,606 votes Tales of Arise – 654 votes Resident Evil 3 – 560 votes The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 – 426 votes Trials of Mana – 371 votes Shin Megami Tensei V – 353 votes Bayonetta 3 – 347 votes Cyberpunk 2077 – 326 votes Ghost of Tsushima – 297 votes The Last of Us Part II – 252 votes

The Nintendo Switch exclusive has acquired quite a fanbase and with good reason. The first game established the console as a success and the game itself is ranked as one of the best RPGs ever created.

Its world design, puzzle and fight mechanics and story exceed most competitors in the market. Interestingly, Bayonetta 3 and Shin Megami Tensei V are also in the list, ranking 7th and 6th respectively.

Note that the poll is mostly conducted through the Japanese fan audience, so it’s only natural for jRPG games to be featured. This stands for the popularity of Tales of Arise and Trials of Mana, kicking games like Valorant, Halo Infinite and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands out of the picture.

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 is in development since the release of the original title. Given the amount of content already inside the game, Nintendo decided to use some of the mechanics for a sequel than overwhelm players in the first one. Undeniably, the mechanics in Breath of the Wild along with the dark trailer for its sequel have left us hoping for more. There’s no set release date for the game yet. However, we do hope it won’t be another couple of years before we get to play it.