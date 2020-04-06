Deceit Update 4.6.0 Is Live, Easter Event 2020

Baseline’s Deceit has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with Deceit Update 4.6.0, the developers introduces the new Easter event, that includes Easter Points, an Easter event pass, Easter Tokens, Easter Rewards, Loot Booth & Store Upgrades, and the April 2020 Ranked Season. There are also various bug fixes and improvements.

Deceit is a first-person multiplayer, where players will wake up in a madhouse accompanied by other characters while trying to find out which users are infected by a mysterious virus. The infected will try to go unnoticed, while the others must know what to look for and where. This is developed on CryEngine 5. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Deceit Update 4.6.0.

Easter Points

When opening Deceit you will find the store has been updated, now also containing a selection of our new Easter cosmetics that can be purchased for Easter points. These points can be gained through a variety of methods: collecting eggs that will be spawning throughout the Asylum, Forest, Arctic & Mansion; earning them as rewards from daily challenges; completing special Easter challenges from the Event Pass; through the Event Stash; or through visiting the Loot Booth and using Easter tokens.

Easter Event Pass

The Deceit Easter Event Pass is unlocked by purchasing one of the two Easter Bundles from the Easter Store. In obtaining this pass you’re granted access to:

A brand new 20 challenge story line where you discover the existence of a mysterious and valuable egg from a shady individual. It’s your job to figure out who it’s rightful owner is and return it to them to earn exclusive rewards including 5 unique unlocks, 15 Easter Loot Booth Tokens, +50k Easter Points, a discount on certain Easter rewards, and +75k experience.

The ‘Event Stash’ – any bonus Easter Points from daily challenges, egg collection, and Easter loot booth tokens accumulate in your Event Stash. The event pass unlocks the stash meaning all points that are already in it and that are added going forward will go straight to your Easter Points to spend.

Easter Tokens

Similar to previous events, Easter tokens will be available to purchase from the store. When using these special tokens at the loot booth you’ll earn both Easter Points and Event Stash Points, as well as provide a chance at unlocking old Easter cosmetics from past Deceit events! These include:

Easter Watch

Chocolate Gun

Easter Terror T-shirt

‘Eggshells’ Defeat Pose

‘Eggcellent!’ Victory Pose

Carrot Knife

Bunny Terror

Bunny Ears

All seasonal tokens prior to 2019 have now been converted to regular loot booth tokens, and all unspent Halloween 2019, Christmas 2019, and Easter 2020 tokens will be converted to regular loot booth tokens 1 week after the end of the Easter event. Please also note: all tokens earned through regular challenges will be regular loot booth tokens.

