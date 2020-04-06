Cities: Skylines Update 1.13.0-f8 Released, Changes And Bug Fixes

Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order’s Cities: Skylines has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Cities: Skylines Update 1.13.0-f8 is quite a small patch, as there are only 6 confirmed patch notes. Some things that stand out in this patch is that the devs lowered metro track upkeep cost and fixed trolleybuses ignoring the stop signs.

Cities: Skylines is the latest installment of the Cities series focused on the construction of large skyscrapers and that bets on a huge surface to build your cities. Ths video game is a full-fledged city builder that has full mod support and brings plenty of features to the series, allowing users to build and manage everything from small cities to dazzling metropolitan cities. Below you will find the complete list of all Cities: Skylines Update 1.13.0-f8 patch notes.

Changes: Lowered metro track upkeep cost.

Match day, Varsity Sport arenas and Festival Area missing an event audio. Fixed: Issue with creating metro lines to bus-metro hub’s lower metro station in certain cases.

I remind you that Paradox Interactive and Colossal Order’s Cities: Skylines released on March 10, 2015 for Windows, macOS, and Linux; on April 21, 2017 for Xbox One; on August 15, 2017 for PlayStation 4; and on September 13, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.