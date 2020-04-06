Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Progression Bug Is Still There

While heading into the weekend, a number of players noticed that they were no longer making any progression of any sort in Call Of Duty: Warzone. Fortunately, Infinity Ward began an immediate investigation into the matter. Unfortunately, the problem is still there despite the developer claiming to have fixed it.

According to Infinity Ward and Activision, the bug in Warzone was squashed a couple of days back and if players are still being affected, they only need to restart the game and/or their client to start making progression again. That may perhaps be true for some players but not all since following the announcements, reports have continued to surface online that suggest otherwise.

This issue is resolving. If you were affected, please close and reopen the application. Thank you again for your patience. https://t.co/g473TQsVqG — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 5, 2020

We resolved an issue that was affecting logins and Tier Progression. If you were affected, restart the game to fix. — Activision Support (@ATVIAssist) April 3, 2020

Something that makes the bug really concerning is its random nature. For some players, the daily challenges stopped progressing. For others, it were achievements that were paused. The same goes for weapon tiers and the battle pass. In addition, some players were experiencing the bug after every couple of matches or so while others went through a whole series of matches without making any progress.

The ongoing second season of Warzone will conclude in a few days. To help players with their progression, an event was hosted on the weekend to give everyone double the amount of experience points than normal. Hence, millions of players were trying to leech as much experience as possible to unlock all available rewards before the advent of a new season. The progression bug though, threw a wrench in those plans. There is no telling if they will be accommodated by Infinity Ward or if the double xp weekend will be extended.

The second season will officially end on April 6 with the third season starting the very next day on April 7. That will be when a new battle pass will go live with another round of rewards for players to unlock. Those who manage to max out the current battle pass will obtain enough Call of Duty Coins to purchase the next battle pass for free. That is certainly an incentive to put in some extra hours into Warzone during the weekend event.

Warzone has well over 30 million players right now considering that the latest figure was revealed by Activision over a week ago. The current tally is presumably past the 40 million threshold since the coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone to stay at home where the best way to pass the time is to drop into Verdansk.

For those still unaware, Warzone is the previously rumored battle royale mode for Modern Warfare. There are two ways to gain access. Those who already own Modern Warfare have to simply update their client. Those still sitting on the fence about the latest Call of Duty installment can just download Warzone for free — without getting access to the main single-player and multiplayer of course.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.