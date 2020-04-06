Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.53 is Out, Bug Fixes And Improvements

A brand new patch released for Ark Survival Evolved on PC and Xbox One. Take note that you don’t have to manually download this update, as this is, like usual, purely a server patch. With Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.53 (797.23), the developers made various important bug fixes and improvements. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they completed a full pass on Loot Crates to improve overall loot variation and quality in the game.
This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.53 (797.23) patch notes.
- PC: 309.53
- Xbox One: 797.23
- Completed a full pass on Loot Crates to improve loot variation and quality.
- Fixed 100+ holes, terrain, and level design issues across various maps.
- Magamasaur no longer takes damage from lava on The Center.
- Fixed a mounting exploit with Magamasaur.
- Fixed an issue with Dedicated storage locking behavior on PvE (Players could withdraw items when it was “locked”).
- Fixed a bug that allowed building within the boss arena on Valguero.
- Made several collision improvements for meshes on Aberration thanks to this Ark Survival Evolved patch.
- Added a debuff to reduce damage to tames, players, structures for a short duration of time after releasing from cryo.
- This can be configured on unofficial servers by using the following command line parameters: EnableCryopodNerf, CryopodNerfDuration, and CryopodNerfDamageMult. Where CryopodNerfDamageMult=0.01 means 99% of the damage is removed. This will be enabled on our Official PvP Servers with a 90% reduction for 10 seconds.
- Parasaurs no longer detect bodies that are not visible or rendered.
- Fixed several missing notifications on gather, retrieve, basketball, hunt, and escort missions.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed Ferox to clip inside enemy structures.
- Ferox can no longer be trapped with a bola thanks to this Ark Survival Evolved patch.
- Reduced the amount of element received by Red Crystals on Genesis by 33%.
- Increased the amount of materials harvested by the mining drill by 33%.
- Players recover 50% faster from the frozen state left by the Snow Owl dive.
- Removed the Snow Owl heal effect on enemy players and enemy-tamed creatures (wild creatures are still affected).
- Snow Owl dive slow has been reduced to 2.5 seconds.
- Fixed a bug where Ferox Stats were being rerolled after first time transforming.
- Prevented itchy from stealing cryopods.
I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.