Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.53 is Out, Bug Fixes And Improvements

A brand new patch released for Ark Survival Evolved on PC and Xbox One. Take note that you don’t have to manually download this update, as this is, like usual, purely a server patch. With Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.53 (797.23), the developers made various important bug fixes and improvements. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they completed a full pass on Loot Crates to improve overall loot variation and quality in the game.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 309.53 (797.23) patch notes.

PC: 309.53

309.53 Xbox One: 797.23

797.23 Completed a full pass on Loot Crates to improve loot variation and quality.

Fixed 100+ holes, terrain, and level design issues across various maps.

Magamasaur no longer takes damage from lava on The Center.

Fixed a mounting exploit with Magamasaur.

Fixed an issue with Dedicated storage locking behavior on PvE (Players could withdraw items when it was “locked”).

Fixed a bug that allowed building within the boss arena on Valguero.

Made several collision improvements for meshes on Aberration thanks to this Ark Survival Evolved patch.

Added a debuff to reduce damage to tames, players, structures for a short duration of time after releasing from cryo.

This can be configured on unofficial servers by using the following command line parameters: EnableCryopodNerf, CryopodNerfDuration, and CryopodNerfDamageMult. Where CryopodNerfDamageMult=0.01 means 99% of the damage is removed. This will be enabled on our Official PvP Servers with a 90% reduction for 10 seconds.

Parasaurs no longer detect bodies that are not visible or rendered.

Fixed several missing notifications on gather, retrieve, basketball, hunt, and escort missions.

Fixed an exploit that allowed Ferox to clip inside enemy structures.

Ferox can no longer be trapped with a bola thanks to this Ark Survival Evolved patch.

Reduced the amount of element received by Red Crystals on Genesis by 33%.

Increased the amount of materials harvested by the mining drill by 33%.

Players recover 50% faster from the frozen state left by the Snow Owl dive.

Removed the Snow Owl heal effect on enemy players and enemy-tamed creatures (wild creatures are still affected).

Snow Owl dive slow has been reduced to 2.5 seconds.

Fixed a bug where Ferox Stats were being rerolled after first time transforming.

Prevented itchy from stealing cryopods.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.