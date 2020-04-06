Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.4 Is Live, Adjustment To Eggs

A brand new patch released for Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.4, the developers released a bug fix that caused Rex Kurushima to receive “Platinum Kogane” and pass different items to different models. They also made a very important balance adjustment where eggs will be easier to collect on the day of Easter.

This is the latest sequel to the saga. This game is all about management, collection, decoration and simulation of life, which has earned in its own right to be one of the most reputed after the successful deliveries of Nintendo DS and Nintendo 3DS. You will travel to a desert island and build your town from scratch, while making friends with other neighbors. Below you will find the complete list of all Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.4 patch notes.

Fixed a bug that caused Rex Kurushima to receive “Platinum Kogane” and pass different items to different models. After the update, pass the “Platinum Kogane” to Rex again, and you will receive the correct model. Balance adjustment: During the Easter event, the appearance rate of some Animal Crossing eggs has been adjusted until April 11, 2020. Animal Crossing eggs are easier to collect on the day of Easter (April 12, 2020).

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.2 is quite a small patch and only has a few confirmed bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that the devs fixed a bug where deleting a user under certain conditions would make it impossible to apply for relocation of homes and facilities.

I remind you that Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on March 20, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.