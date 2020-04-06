Iron Nuggets are one of the items found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which can be used in different recipes to construct stuff for your island. Read this guide to know the complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Iron Nugget Recipes List.
Animal Crossing New Horizons Iron Nugget Recipes List
You can get Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons by using an Axe or a Shovel to hit rocks. The number of iron nuggets you get per rock is random but you can ensure that you get the maximum possible amount by hitting the rock 8 times.
Try visiting the Mystery Island to run into more rocks that you can break. A rock respawns once in a day. Iron Nuggets can also be found in Floating Balloon Presents. Use a slingshot to burst the Balloons so that they drop from the air.
Iron Nugget Recipes List
|Recipe
|Required Materials
|Source
|Axe
|Filmsy Axe
Wood
Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
|Shovel
|Filmsy Shovel
Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
|Fishing Rod
|Filmsy Shovel
Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
|Fishing Rod
|Filmsy Fishing Rod
Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
|Net
|Filmsy Net
Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
|Watering Can
|Filmsy Watering Can
Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
|Acoustic Guitar
|8x Softwood
3x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Bamboo Speaker
|3x Bamboo Piece
Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Barbell
|10x Nugget
|Island Resident
Message in a bottle
|Barrel
|5x Wood
2x Iron Nugget
|Tom Nook
|Brick Oven
|8x Clay
2x Iron
|Wildest Dreams DIY
|Butter Churn
|4x Wood
2x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Cherry speakers
|10x Cherry
2x Iron Nugget
|Tom Nook after receiving first three housing kits, if the native fruit is cherries
|Drinking Fountain
|8x Stone
2x Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (800 Nook Miles)
|Fountain
|Drinking Fountain
20x Stone
|Nook Stop (800 Nook Miles)
|Garden Bench
|12x Wood
4x Iron Nugget
3x White Hyacinths
|Island Resident
|Garden Wagon
|3x Red Cosmos
3x Yellow Roses
8x Wood
2x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Gong
|6x Iron Nugget
5x Wood
2x Bamboo Piece
|Message in a bottle
|Hearth
|5x Iron Nugget
|Wildest Dreams DIY
|Iron Closet
|12x Iron Nugget
|–
|Iron Garden Bench
|8x Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Iron Garden Chair
|3x Iron Nugget
|Tom Nook after receiving first three housing kits Message in a bottle
|Iron Shelf
|14x Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Ironwood Bed
|20x Wood
10x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Ironwood Chair
|3x Wood
2x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Ironwood DIY workbench
|12x wood
6x Iron Nugget
1x mini DIY workbench
|Message in a bottle
|Ironwood Dresser
|7x Wood
4x Iron Nugget
4x Wood
|–
|Ironwood Kitchenette
|3x Iron Nugget
Ironwood Dresser
Cutting Board
|Wildest Dreams DIY
|Ironwood Low Table
|6x Wood
4x Iron Nugget
|Jail Bars
|5x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Juicy-apple TV
|5x Iron Nugget
|–
|Kettle bathtub
|8x Iron Nugget
2x Wood
Campfire
|–
|Lily Record Player
|5x White Lilies
3x Iron Nugget
3x Wood
|–
|Manhole Cover
|3x Iron Nugget
|–
|Mini DIY workbench
|3x Wood
3x Hardwood
3x Softwood
2x Iron Nugget
|Test Your DIY Skill
|Natural Garden Table
|9x Hardwood
3x Iron Nugget
|Tom Nook Island Resident
|Natural Square Table
|4x Hardwood
2z Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Plain Sink
|6x Wood
4x Clay
Iron Nugget
|–
|Robot Hero
|Rocket
Gold Armor
30x Rusted Part
90x Iron Nugget
10x Gold Nugget
|Nook Stop (5,000 Nook Miles)
|Sauna Heater
|6x Stone
3x Iron Nugget
3x Wood
|Message in a bottle
|Silo
|12x Iron Nugget
6x Hardwood
12x Clay
12x Stone
|Nook Stop (3,000 Nook Miles)
|Simple DIY workbench
|5x Hardwood
Iron Nugget
|In the mail from Nintendo after the first night on the island; message in a bottle
|Standard Umbrella stand
|3x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Terrarium
|12x Clump of Weeds
2x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Water Pump
|2x Iron Nugget
6x Clay
|Tom Nook after receiving first three housing kits; message in a bottle
|Wooden-block stereo
|Wooden-block toy
5x Softwood
2x Iron Nugget
|Tom Nook after receiving first three housing kits
|Wooden bucket
|3x Wood
Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Wooden full-length
|5x Wood
Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Cutting Board
|2x Hardwood
Iron Nugget
|–
|Frying Pan
|2x Iron Nugget
|–
|Kettlebell
|5x Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Recycled-can thumb piano
|Empty Can
Wood
Iron Nugget
|Fishing cans up
|Shell Speaker
|3x Conch
Wood
2x Iron Nugget
|–
|Wooden table mirror
|3x Wood
1x Iron Nugget
|Given when Tom Nook gives you your first recipes
|Wooden toolbox
|4x Softwood
|Message in a bottle
|Cherry-blossom clock
|5x cherry-blossom petal
1x Iron Nugget
|Balloon
|Crest doorplate
|3x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Golden gears
|Golden Nugget
3x Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Hanging terrarium
|12x Clump of Weeds
4x Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Iron doorplate
|2x Iron Nugget
|Balloon
|Iron wall lamp
|4x Iron Nugget
|Wildest Dreams DIY
|Ironwood clock
|2x Wood
2x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Key holder
|3x Wood
Iron Nugget
|Island Resident
|Log wall-mounted clock
|2x Hardwood
Iron Nugget
|–
|Wooden-block wall clock
|Wooden-block toy
2x Softwood
Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Steel flooring
|7x Iron Nugget
|Message in a bottle
|Barbed-wire fence x10
|4x Hardwood
2x Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)
|Iron fence x10
|6x Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)
|Iron-and-stone fence x10
|6x Stone
3x Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)
|Rope Fence x10
|4x Iron Nugget
|Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)
|Zen fence x10
|3x Iron Nugget
3x Clay
3x Stone
|Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)