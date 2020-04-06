Iron Nuggets are one of the items found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which can be used in different recipes to construct stuff for your island. Read this guide to know the complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Iron Nugget Recipes List.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Iron Nugget Recipes List

You can get Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons by using an Axe or a Shovel to hit rocks. The number of iron nuggets you get per rock is random but you can ensure that you get the maximum possible amount by hitting the rock 8 times.

Try visiting the Mystery Island to run into more rocks that you can break. A rock respawns once in a day. Iron Nuggets can also be found in Floating Balloon Presents. Use a slingshot to burst the Balloons so that they drop from the air.

Iron Nugget Recipes List