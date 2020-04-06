Animal Crossing New Horizons Iron Nugget Recipes List

By Naqvi

Iron Nuggets are one of the items found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which can be used in different recipes to construct stuff for your island. Read this guide to know the complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Iron Nugget Recipes List.

You can get Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing New Horizons by using an Axe or a Shovel to hit rocks. The number of iron nuggets you get per rock is random but you can ensure that you get the maximum possible amount by hitting the rock 8 times.

Try visiting the Mystery Island to run into more rocks that you can break. A rock respawns once in a day. Iron Nuggets can also be found in Floating Balloon Presents. Use a slingshot to burst the Balloons so that they drop from the air.

Iron Nugget Recipes List

Recipe Required Materials Source
Axe Filmsy Axe

Wood

Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
Shovel Filmsy Shovel

Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
Fishing Rod Filmsy Shovel

Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
Fishing Rod Filmsy Fishing Rod

Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
Net Filmsy Net

Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
Watering Can Filmsy Watering Can

Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (Pretty-Good Tools Recipes)
Acoustic Guitar 8x Softwood

3x Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle
Bamboo Speaker 3x Bamboo Piece

Iron Nugget

 Island Resident
Barbell 10x Nugget Island Resident

Message in a bottle
Barrel 5x Wood

2x Iron Nugget

 Tom Nook
Brick Oven 8x Clay

2x Iron

 Wildest Dreams DIY
Butter Churn 4x Wood

2x Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle
Cherry speakers 10x Cherry

2x Iron Nugget

 Tom Nook after receiving first three housing kits, if the native fruit is cherries
Drinking Fountain 8x Stone

2x Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (800 Nook Miles)
Fountain Drinking Fountain

20x Stone

 Nook Stop (800 Nook Miles)
Garden Bench 12x Wood

4x Iron Nugget

3x White Hyacinths

 Island Resident
Garden Wagon 3x Red Cosmos

3x Yellow Roses

8x Wood

2x Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle

 
Gong 6x Iron Nugget

5x Wood

2x Bamboo Piece

 Message in a bottle
Hearth 5x Iron Nugget Wildest Dreams DIY
Iron Closet 12x Iron Nugget
Iron Garden Bench 8x Iron Nugget Island Resident
Iron Garden Chair 3x Iron Nugget Tom Nook after receiving first three housing kits Message in a bottle
Iron Shelf 14x Iron Nugget Island Resident
Ironwood Bed 20x Wood

10x Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle
Ironwood Chair 3x Wood

2x Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle
Ironwood DIY workbench 12x wood

6x Iron Nugget

1x mini DIY workbench

 Message in a bottle

 
Ironwood Dresser 7x Wood

4x Iron Nugget

4x Wood
Ironwood Kitchenette 3x Iron Nugget

Ironwood Dresser

Cutting Board

 Wildest Dreams DIY
Ironwood Low Table 6x Wood

4x Iron Nugget

  
Jail Bars 5x Iron Nugget Message in a bottle
Juicy-apple TV 5x Iron Nugget
Kettle bathtub 8x Iron Nugget

2x Wood

Campfire
Lily Record Player 5x White Lilies

3x Iron Nugget

3x Wood
Manhole Cover 3x Iron Nugget
Mini DIY workbench 3x Wood

3x Hardwood

3x Softwood

2x Iron Nugget

 Test Your DIY Skill
Natural Garden Table 9x Hardwood

3x Iron Nugget

 Tom Nook Island Resident
Natural Square Table 4x Hardwood

2z Iron Nugget

 Island Resident
Plain Sink 6x Wood

4x Clay

Iron Nugget
Robot Hero Rocket

Gold Armor

30x Rusted Part

90x Iron Nugget

10x Gold Nugget

 Nook Stop (5,000 Nook Miles)
Sauna Heater 6x Stone

3x Iron Nugget

3x Wood

 Message in a bottle
Silo 12x Iron Nugget

6x Hardwood

12x Clay

12x Stone

 Nook Stop (3,000 Nook Miles)
Simple DIY workbench 5x Hardwood

Iron Nugget

 In the mail from Nintendo after the first night on the island; message in a bottle
Standard Umbrella stand 3x Iron Nugget Message in a bottle
Terrarium 12x Clump of Weeds

2x Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle
Water Pump 2x Iron Nugget

6x Clay

 Tom Nook after receiving first three housing kits; message in a bottle
Wooden-block stereo Wooden-block toy

5x Softwood

2x Iron Nugget

 Tom Nook after receiving first three housing kits
Wooden bucket 3x Wood

Iron Nugget

 Island Resident
Wooden full-length 5x Wood

Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle
Cutting Board 2x Hardwood

Iron Nugget
Frying Pan 2x Iron Nugget
Kettlebell 5x Iron Nugget Island Resident
Recycled-can thumb piano Empty Can

Wood

Iron Nugget

 Fishing cans up
Shell Speaker 3x Conch

Wood

2x Iron Nugget
Wooden table mirror 3x Wood

1x Iron Nugget

 Given when Tom Nook gives you your first recipes
Wooden toolbox 4x Softwood Message in a bottle
Cherry-blossom clock 5x cherry-blossom petal

1x Iron Nugget

 Balloon
Crest doorplate 3x Iron Nugget Message in a bottle
Golden gears Golden Nugget

3x Iron Nugget

 Island Resident
Hanging terrarium 12x Clump of Weeds

4x Iron Nugget

 Island Resident
Iron doorplate 2x Iron Nugget Balloon
Iron wall lamp 4x Iron Nugget Wildest Dreams DIY
Ironwood clock 2x Wood

2x Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle
Key holder 3x Wood

Iron Nugget

 Island Resident
Log wall-mounted clock 2x Hardwood

Iron Nugget
Wooden-block wall clock Wooden-block toy

2x Softwood

Iron Nugget

 Message in a bottle
Steel flooring 7x Iron Nugget Message in a bottle
Barbed-wire fence x10 4x Hardwood

2x Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)
Iron fence x10 6x Iron Nugget Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)
Iron-and-stone fence x10 6x Stone

3x Iron Nugget

 Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)
Rope Fence x10 4x Iron Nugget Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)
Zen fence x10 3x Iron Nugget

3x Clay

3x Stone

 Nook Stop (1,000 Nook Miles)