If you have come across something shiny and expensive looking like the gold nugget and are absolutely bewildered as to its use in Animal Crossing then don’t worry anymore. In this guide, we will give you the complete Animal Crossing New Horizons Gold Nugget Recipes List for you to use those gold nuggets.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Gold Nugget Recipes List

You hit boulders to get clay, rock, and iron. Very much like mining in the real world but sometimes your daily mining activities may net you a rare resource, a gold nugget.

There are a limited number of boulders ripe for cracking on your island each day, and these drops are very rare, so don’t let any opportunity pass you by.

As for what the nuggets can be used for, they serve as raw material for many things like the Golden Tools, etc. if your island doesn’t have any more rocks for you to smash then you can always spend 2000 nook miles to get to another island and farm there.

These are all the rare tool you can make and their respective recipes:

Golden Axe: 1x Axe and 1x Gold Nugget

1x Axe and 1x Gold Nugget Golden Fishing Rod: 1x Fishing Rod and 1x Gold Nugget

1x Fishing Rod and 1x Gold Nugget Golden Net: 1x Net and 1x Gold Nugget

1x Net and 1x Gold Nugget Golden Shovel: 1x Shovel and 1x Gold Nugget

1x Shovel and 1x Gold Nugget Golden Slingshot: 1x Slingshot and 1x Gold Nugget

1x Slingshot and 1x Gold Nugget Golden Watering Can: 1x Watering Can and 1x Gold Nugget

Also some fine furniture:

Aries Rocking Chair: 5x Stone, 1x Gold Nugget, 3x Star Fragment, 2x Aries Fragment

5x Stone, 1x Gold Nugget, 3x Star Fragment, 2x Aries Fragment Cancer Table: 3x Stone, 2x Gold Nugget, 3x Star Fragment, 2x Cancer Fragment

3x Stone, 2x Gold Nugget, 3x Star Fragment, 2x Cancer Fragment Garden Rock: 15x Stone, 1x Gold Nugget

15x Stone, 1x Gold Nugget Golden Wand: 2x Gold Nugget, 3x Star Fragment

2x Gold Nugget, 3x Star Fragment Golden Dishes: 1x Gold Nugget

1x Gold Nugget Golden Dung Beetle: 3x Gold Nugget

Now you can sell them for 10 000 Bells a piece but money is easy to come by. Gold Nuggets, however, are a rare resource and should be saved to make all the cool stuff e mentioned above.